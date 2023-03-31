The Savoy, a legendary Black-owned neighborhood bar deep in the heart of Houston’s Historic Third Ward, is one of the best places to get together with friends and experience all the excitement of March Madness, especially if you are a Cougars fan!

The Savoy, located at 4402 Emancipation Ave., is co-owned and operated by University of Houston women’s basketball alum Claire Watson, who makes March Madness game days at the popular bar and restaurant one of the best places to cheer on UH and other Texas teams!

The iconic neighborhood bar, which has become a Third Ward destination hot spot for UH and Texas Southern University fans and alumni on game days, will be offering free game day watch parties and March Madness specials throughout the tournament!

The Savoy will have wings for just $1, naked fried and tossed in your choice of our three homemade sauces, on game days along with some of the best March Madness munchies around like sliders, the house specialty with slow cooked lamb grilled and topped with melted cheese and fresh chipotle mayo; quesadillas, ooey, gooey goodness in a flour tortilla with cheese and fillings like spinach; beef fajita, fried or grilled chicken, grilled shrimp, and mushroom and veggie; and succulent crawfish every Thursday-Sunday.

The Savoy will offer Wings for just $1 on Game Days during March Madness Credit: Noah Dawlearn

The Savoy’s March Madness TSU-themed drink “The Tiger”

The Savoy’s March Madness UH-themed drink “The Coug” is just $5 on Game Days

The popular bar and restaurant will also have Free UH and TSU watch parties for every game, with March Madness collegiate-themed draft cocktails like “The Coug” and “The Tiger,” along with a “March Madness” frozen cocktail, for just $5 each on game days! There will also be special game day pricing on drinks throughout March Madness, starting this week and running straight through the tournament, with big party plans for the Final Four in Houston the weekend of April 1, 2023.

The Savoy has plenty of TVs indoors and out, too, to catch every minute of men’s and women’s March Madness action, with inside seating for 96 and one of biggest and best covered patios in town with booth and high-top table seating for up to 250 fans.

The historic Savoy was built as a neighborhood bar in 1940 and became a popular gathering spot for the African American community. From 1940 to 2023, it has only had three owners, the third of which is Watson/Black and Long Enterprises, who purchased it in 2019, did a full-scale renovation, and launched in the fall of 2021.

Over the last two years, The Savoy has evolved from a trendy neighborhood bar with a food truck to one of the best gathering spots in the Third Ward for hand-crafted signature cocktails, frozen specialties, mega drink towers, and an amazing menu of elevated scratch-made dishes from slow-roasted lamb chops to grilled lobster ‘N mac.

The Savoy, located at 4402 Emancipation Ave., is open from 4 p.m.-12 a.m. Monday-Wednesday, 4 p.m.-2 a.m. Thursday and Friday, and 11 a.m.-2 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. In addition to the March Madness celebration, the historic bar/restaurant has daily Happy Hours, Weekend Brunch, and offers catering and private events with a VIP Room with seating for 40 for birthdays, parties, showers, and corporate gatherings.