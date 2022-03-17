Chef Tobias Dorzon may have played in the big leagues as a former NFL football player, but he is entering a whole new level of competition as he makes his competitive debut on Food Network’s Guy Fieri’s Tournament of Champions III.

In celebration of this achievement, Thirteen will open its doors on Sunday, March 20, 2022, from 5 pm-10 pm for an Official Watch Party.

Dorzon, the executive chef of James Harden’s fine dining restaurant and founder of Victory Restaurant in Miami was chosen among 32 great culinary masterminds in the world for a chance to not only show off their culinary artistry but to win the largest prize in tournament history, $100,000.

“Being able to represent the city even though I’m not from here is monumental. I was always trying to figure out a way outside of the restaurant to make my name bigger in the food scene,” he said. “I live in Houston now so it means a lot that people are rooting for me.”

Chef Tobias Dorzon Photo: boostonemarketing

He is the culinary genius behind the unique menu that made Harden’s restaurant one of the most popular dining reservations since its launch in March 2021. His transition out of professional football led him into a successful career as a celebrity chef who has cooked for famous athletes including celebrities such as Chris Brown, Snoop Dogg, and Kevin Hart.

“Going in, I was the newcomer. I was the first person on the show to actually have never been on the show before so I had a lot of nerves,” Dorzon said. “I was battling against chefs that I looked up to, but I’ve been in this space for a whole where I’ve been one of the best chefs in America.”

The grand prize might be big, but Dorzon’s goals are bigger. He hopes to one day own his own Michelin Star restaurant, win a James Beard Award for achievement in the culinary arts, and encourage Black people to take up space and be seen in the food scene.

The show will air at 7 pm CST on the Food Network!