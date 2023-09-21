Tying the knot should be a dreamy affair, but let’s face it, those post-COVID wedding price tags can be downright nightmarish. That’s where eloping comes in, and guess what? We’ve got the scoop on America’s top 4 elopement destinations that won’t break the bank.

The journey begins with a global twist, as we explore the most popular elopement hotspots, courtesy of a nifty study by the Chapel of the Flowers in Las Vegas. They’ve crunched the numbers, analyzed Google searches, and uncovered where lovebirds are flocking to say their vows, both across the U.S. and around the world.

1. Las Vegas, Nevada – Where Eloping Is the Name of the Game

Welcome to fabulous Las Vegas Nevada sign with blur strip road background. Credit: Adobe Stock

Las Vegas takes center stage as the world’s ultimate elopement capital. With a whopping 11,800 monthly searches for terms like ‘Vegas elopement,’ and a jaw-dropping 24,000 Instagram hashtags for #Vegaselopement, it’s clear that Sin City knows how to make ‘I do’ unforgettable without emptying your wallet.

2. Italy – Romance on Every Cobblestone Corner

Italy, our second destination, offers romantic escapades amidst the canals of Venice, the history-rich streets of Rome, and the picturesque Amalfi Coast. And with nearly 494,000 Instagram hashtags under #Italywedding, you’ll soon discover that amore is in the air.

3. Scotland – Where History Meets Heartfelt Moments

Scotland, our third pick, beckons with its stunning landscapes and enchanting castles. From the Isle of Skye to the royal streets of Edinburgh, it’s a place where ‘wedding venues Scotland’ garners 3,500 monthly searches and #Scotlandwedding boasts a staggering 384,000 Instagram hits.

4. Spain – Where Love and Architecture Collide

Spain swoops in as the fourth hotspot, with its historic cities like Barcelona and Seville, not to mention its sun-soaked beaches. Here, love and architecture go hand in hand, making it an irresistible choice for couples looking to tie the knot.

And that’s just the beginning. Our list takes you on a whirlwind tour from the soulful sounds of Nashville to the vibrant vibes of New Orleans. Then, it’s off to the majestic landscapes of Iceland, the dreamy shores of Greece, and the iconic streets of New York City.

Surprisingly, four out of our top 10 are right here in the good ol’ USA, proving that when it comes to elopement, America knows how to steal the show. So, grab your partner’s hand and get ready to explore the dreamiest destinations to say ‘I do.’