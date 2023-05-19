Celebrate Mental Health Awareness Month in a positive way.

It seems like every day there is something going wrong in the world. There is so much violence, chaos and confusion in the world. It wouldn’t hurt to disappear to a location that is peaceful, with plenty of sun, while reading some of your favorite books.

This is a good month to start tackling those challenges around your mental and emotional health. How are you really feeling? How is your relationship with yourself versus how you treat others? What community are you trying to build when times get hard?

Below, you will find five books written by Black authors who share their experiences with mental health challenges and the strategies you can use as a guide to your own journey.

“The Unapologetic Guide to Black Mental Health: Navigating an Unequal System, Learn Tools for Emotional Wellness, and Get the Help You Deserve”

Psychologist and mental health expert Dr. Rheeda Walker, Ph.D. explores the forces that undermine mental health progress in the Black community, and what needs to be done to heal psychological distress, find a community, and undo years of marginalization and stigma. She also offers ways to practice emotional wellness and how to get the best care possible.

“Black Families in Therapy: Understanding the African American Experience”

Family therapist Nancy Boyd-Franklin helps students and professionals understand the socioeconomic levels, expanding therapeutic concepts to outline an empowerment-based, multi-systemic approach to creating change.

“Living While Black: An Essential Guide to Overcoming Racial Trauma”

Radical psychologist and therapist Guilaine Kinuani, helps Black people protect their mental health from the dangers of white supremacy. Readers will adopt radical self-care tools that improve your everyday awareness. No more surviving to thrive.

“I’m Telling the Truth, But I’m Lying”

This book is about a Nigerian-America immigrant. Bassy Ikpi takes the readers into her journey with mental health and the diagnosis of bipolar II and anxiety. The book focuses on the perceptions of the mind and normalcy while battling with her own truths and lies.

“Shook One: Anxiety Playing Tricks on Me”

Charlamagne Tha God, co-host of “The Breakfast Club,” reveals his blueprint for conquering his fears and anxieties. “Shook One” chronicles his life and what paths he took to propel him to nationwide success. This is a call to action to get yourself all the way together.