It’s never too early to prepare for Christmas! The tree, reuniting with family, the matching pajamas, and the entertainment. Time to get out those cozy Santa socks, cuddle up on the sofa with your loved ones and watch some of your favorite Christmas movies.

Do you have a list lined up yet? If not, we got you covered. Here are our top 5 Black Christmas Movies for you to enjoy.

Almost Christmas (2016)

Director Will Packer produced the film Almost Christmas, a film about a retired mechanic Walter Meyer played by Danny Glover, who lost the love of his life a year prior. The holiday returns and he invites his daughters Rachel (Gabrielle Union) and Cheryl (Kimberly Elise) and sons Christian (Romany Malco) and Evan (Jessie T. Usher) to his house for a traditional celebration only to realize that his can’t spend a day without bickering.

Black Nativity (2013)

This is a musical drama based on Langston Hughes’ 1961 play of the same name. The film is about a Baltimore teen Langston (Jacob Latimore), who is raised by by a single mother (Jennifer Hudson) travels to New York City to spend the Christmas Holiday with estranged relatives. Langston soon finds out that his relatives have strict rules that he struggles to follow and plans to return home to his mother and finds the value of faith, family, and healing along the way.

The Preacher’s Wife (1996)

The Preacher’s Wife is a classic comedy-drama about an overworked preacher’s Christmas prayer to save his church and marriage that is answered by the arrival of Dudley (Denzel Washington), an angel who finds himself drawn to the reverend’s neglected songbird wife.

The Perfect Holiday (2007)

The Perfect Holiday is a comedy film about a divorced mother of three children Nancy Taylor (Gabrielle Union), whose Christmas wish is to meet a nice man, so when her children share their mother’s wish with a Shopping Mall Santa Clause Benjamin Armstrong (Morris Chestnut), and he does what he can to make her dreams come true.

The Best Man Holiday (2013)

This is a reunion between college friends reignites rivalries and romances in this heartwarming comedy. Share the laughter, love, and surprises as the whole cast returns in the long-awaited sequel. Stars Morris Chestnut, Taye Diggs, Regina Hall, Terrence Howard, Sanaa Lathan, Nia Long, Harold Perrineau, Monica Calhoun and Melissa De Sousa, all reprising their roles from the previous film The Best Man in 1999.