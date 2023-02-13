STORY GUIDE -Copy & Paste in your document

Create New Folder in GOOGLE

Web/Print Headline – Top 5 Black-owned Valentine’s Day gifts

Alt Tags for images

Photo Caption Photo 1: Jackie Aina speaks onstage during the Teen Vogue Summit 2019 at Goya Studios on November 02, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Teen Vogue)

WordPress/Meta Description: Spoil Your Loved Ones and Uplift Black Founders With These Meaningful V-Day Gifts

Social Media (could be the same as Meta- adapt to platform)

Tag People @forvrmood @boldenusa @scotchporter @mcbridesisters @thelipbar

Share the story with (supply emails)

Video/Treatment: List Name(s): List Names(s): First Name/Last Name, Company/Organization, Title Submit a High Resolution Photo(s) of the Person(s) ID the Videoclips: First three words and Start Time — Last three words and End Time Story Headline with two (2) sentence description for YouTube

Byline: Amaka Watson

(0 – 2,200 characters)

​​

Valentine’s Day is tomorrow, and if you are one of those who wants to avoid being SOL (“seriously” out of luck), with no gift for your “boo,” we’ve got you covered. Can’t promise you that it will arrive on time (considering these products are in popular demand), but celebrating love doesn’t only have to be reduced to one day, right?

Here is our top 5 Black-owned Valentine’s Day gift choices.

Fovr Mood

Jackie Aina, Nigerian-American beauty content creator and influencer launched a luxury lifestyle brand that encourages Black women to indulge in the soft-life instead of always pursuing the “strong Black woman” narrative. Her candles are giving that “Boujie on a Budget” vibe and are perfect gifts for your significant other.

Bolden

Twitter link: Here

Chinelo and Ndidi are the dynamic duo and the brainchildren behind Bolden, a high-quality skin care line designed to meet the needs of women of color. They use ingredients to create the most effective formulations to encourage women to feel good in their own skin.

Black Girl Magic Red Wine

Twitter link here

Andréa and Robin McBride are the creators of the largest Black-owned wine company in the United States. Its inclusive, accessible, socially aware and sustainable. They are known for their Black Girl Magic Collection which is an ode to their culture, story, and resilience of Black women.

Lip Bar

Twitter Link Here

The Lip Bar is the boundary-breaking beauty brand proudly founded and owned by self-made women of color. The products are designed for maximum impact and minimal effort for Black and Brown skin.

Scotch Porter beard care collection

Twitter Link Here

Calvin Quallis is the founder of Scotch Porter, a clean grooming solution of choice for men. Quallis is at the forefront of providing men with the personal care products needed to live their best lives.