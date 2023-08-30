We are in a new golden age in Black culture. Queer Black art and cultural representation is making a grand entrance that can no longer be ignored. This “Renaissance” (all pun intended) radiates across various platforms from Ballroom culture, fashion campaigns, music videos and others.

Who can remember Madonna’s 1990 hit song “Vogue”, inspired by the ballroom culture of New York’s gay clubs, which helped elevate the subculture into mainstream culture.

Ballroom culture originated as a response to an extensive campaign by the Black church to displace LGBTQ+ residents from the fabric of the New York neighborhood. In the pursuit of Black liberation, certain community leaders aimed to erase the presence of queer individuals.

However, the ballroom scene took a different path, choosing not to be erased. Instead, it’s magnifying it within a space of empowerment—the power of performance.

This is evident in Houston’s very own Beyoncé Knowles latest album “Renaissance.” Through her work, she weaves a tribute to the past five decades of dance music with the perspective of the Black queer community.

As we celebrate the resurgence of queer Black culture and artistic representation, it’s crucial to honor the influential Black Femme Queen Voguers who have shaped the cultural narrative. These voguing luminaries have not only redefined art but also reimagined activism within the ballroom scene. Here are the top five trailblazing Black Femme Queen Voguers who have etched their legacy into the fabric of this vibrant movement:

Xa’Pariis Ebony

Houston native Xa’Pariis Ebony is a member of the House of Ebony in season one of Legendary on HBO Max. She has graced the ballroom stage with her mesmerizing performances that embody the soul of voguing. With each move, she narrates a tale of resilience, unapologetically asserting her identity and cementing her place as a visionary artist.

Noelle Deleon

I will always envision myself and black trans individuals in a world that is absent of the barriers of gender, expression, and beauty. that is what our existence is built on. we liberate ourselves every single day just by existing. my project F.E.M.M.E will showcase that. pic.twitter.com/Rggmp8z503 — Miss Noelle (@noellearchives) July 8, 2021

Crystal LaBeija

Noelle Deleon is an interdisciplinary artist, writer and voguer originating from Houston. She is known as a Ballroom historian and a passionate archivist committed to the progression and history of Black radical art and expression and was a mother figure for homeless LGBTQ youth.

She was a pioneering figure in the ballroom scene. She was the founder of House of LaBeija, a prominent drag family established in response to the oppressive drag pageant system of the 1960s.

Willi Ninja

Often hailed as the “Godfather of Vogue,” Willi Ninja’s contributions to the art of voguing are immeasurable. His groundbreaking fusion of dance and self-expression transcended boundaries, making him not just a vogue icon but also an emblem of creativity and innovation.

Leiomy Maldonado

A true embodiment of grace and power, Leiomy Maldonado has revolutionized voguing with her electrifying performances. Known as the “Wonder Woman of Vogue,” she has shattered stereotypes, broken barriers, and paved the way for a new era of self-affirmation and liberation.