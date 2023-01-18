A new year has begun!

It’s time to attract abundance and throw out bad habits that will stunt your personal progress and professional growth.

With that being said, some of you reading this might have experienced job layoffs or career changes, and it doesn’t hurt to brush up on some business etiquette to keep you sharp in professional social settings.

Here are our top 5 tips you should never break when it comes to business etiquette.

Strengthen your conflict resolution skills

There is going to be a time that someone on the team will get under your skin. The best thing to do is breathe and address the situation respectfully. Avoid ranting on social media, sending angry texts, and emails, because those will come back to haunt you in the future.

Use professional Salutations

It’s easy to forget how to formerly communicate through email when you are constantly speaking informally to friends and family through smartphone. Use discretion at the workplace. Depending on the relationship you have with your team or clientele, use Hello or Hi, not Hey or Yo.

No Color People Time

This is self-explanatory. Have you heard of the saying “If you’re early, you’re on time. If you’re on time, you’re late?” The statement applies here. If you happened to run late because of a situation out of your control, be considerate and send an email or phone call about your new your whereabouts and your arrival time. No need for longwinded excuses.

Understand your work environment

If you work for a large organization, learn the overall structure, policies and procedures from the information provided by HR department. If you work for a smaller organization, that information may come from the higher ups within the staff. Observe your colleagues, ask questions, and watch the actions of others to navigate the workplace effectively.

Double check before you hit send

Have you every experienced typing an email only to find out you cc’d everyone on top of grammatical errors? Don’t let that be your story. Do a quick read to make sure your message is clear, you are sending it to the correct person, and it’s in the tone you want to convey.