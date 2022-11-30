When it comes to saving money, it requires patience, discipline, and strategy, and for others its a matter of stacking up rewards points for each swipe of a purchase.

It is said that “Cash is King” and that is rightfully so to an extent. There are some credit cards [if used responsibility] can turn into a cash-back opportunity.

However, these reward card programs have many rules and are often challenging to navigate. There are some credit card companies that offer huge bonuses up to $300.

Below are five different credit cards to help you maximize your rewards benefits.

Chase Sapphire Preferred Card

Welcome offer: Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That’s $750 when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Reward

Annual Fee: $95

Reward: 2x-5x

Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card

Welcome offer: 75,000 miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within 3 months from account opening, equal to $750 in travel

Annual Fee: $95

Reward: 2x – 10x miles

Blue Cash Preferred Card from American Express

Welcome Offer: Earn a $250 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months.

Annual Fee: $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95.

Reward: 1% – 6% cash back

American Express Gold Card

Welcome Offer: Earn 60,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $4,000 on eligible purchases within the first 6 months of card membership

Annual Fee:$250

Reward:4X points per dollar

Alliant

Alliant Cashback Visa Signature Credit Card

Welcome Offer:None

Annual Fee:$99, waived the first year

Reward:2.5% cash back on qualifying purchases (up to $250 in cash back rewards per billing cycle)