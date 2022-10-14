One thing is for certain, when it comes to “Revenge Travel” it’s alive and kicking! Domestic and international travel has increased and many people are making up for lost times during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Planning a trip requires some planning and these days we rely on our smartphones to make these things happen. So, if you are planning an upcoming trip, here are 5 essential travel apps you should have on your phone.

Hotel Tonight

This one is for the spontaneous last-minute travelers. If you’re looking to book an affordable hotel stay for the same evening or up to a week in advance, Hotel Tonight is the app for you. Hotel rooms are divided into categories from basic to high-roller and offers great last-minute rates.

Turo

Have you seen these rental car prices lately? 🤯 It will have you clinching your purse strings. The Turo app is the Airbnb for cars. Car owner post their vehicles on the app to rent. You can chose the exact car you want, choose the location for pickup, and the prices are affordable.

GasBuddy

Traveling by road? GasBuddy tracks down where you can find the cheapest gas prices. It also provides deals at nearby convenience stores along with price hike alerts.

Hopper

Prices for flight tickets increased and planning a trip is going to require you to scout for the best deals. The Hopper app will track flight prices and notify you when the price drops. It also tells you when prices will likely rise.

Your Airline App

These days airlines run all their updates and information on its apps. Download you app before you trip so you can monitor you flights, check-in, and pick your seats.