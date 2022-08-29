The 90s was such an iconic decade for Black entertainment.

Some of the best television shows during that era launched the careers and media empires of famous Black stars we recognize today.

These Black television show hosts have had a significant impact on Black culture and how African-Americans were portrayed on the screen. Because of these hosts, doors have open for a new wave of talented Black entertainers and journalists to carry the torch.

Here is the Defender top 5 famous Black talk show hosts

Oprah Winfrey

Best known as Oprah, the media executive, talks how host, actress and billionaire philanthropist is known for her popular daytime television program The Oprah Winfrey Show which aired for 25 seasons between 1986-2011. Her show received national syndication. In 2011, she launched her own TV network called the Oprah Winfrey Network.

Arsenio Hall

Do you remember his famous fist-pumping “Woof! Woof! Woof! Woof!?”

The Arsenio Hall show was a syndicated late night talk show created by and starring comedian Arsenio Hall from 1989-1994. Not only did he promote Black artists, but he shaped the way America viewed political candidates [Search for then Governor Bill Clinton playing saxophone with Hall’s band]. Hall engaged the Black community in ways that could never be seen on night-time television. He went on to

Montel Williams

The former Marine Corps veteran and motivational speaker hosted the daytime television tabloid talk show The Montel Williams Show which ran in syndication from 1991-2008. The Emmy-Award winning host discussed a various controversial topics and had notable guest including former South African president Nelson Mandela, actor Tom Cruise, and president George W. Bush. In 2021, he launched a talk show called Competitive Edge, a candid and unfiltered, the show features fascinating star athletes, performances from emerging recording artists, and entertaining celebrity interviews.

Steve Harvey

Steve “Always Booked and Always Busy” Harvey is one of the most recognized Black television host, comedian, and actor. He hosts The Steve Harvey Morning Show, Family Feud, the Miss Universe competition and the court-comedy program Judge Steve Harvey. And to throw it back, how many of you remember him hosting “The Showtime at the Apollo?”

Queen Latifah

The Grammy-Award winner and former rapper Queen Latifah hosted her talk show of the same name from 1999-2001. The show later revamped in 2013 and renewed for a second season in 2014. Though the talk show was short-lived, the Queen still continues to shine on the big screen.