The nation’s economic problems may seem to weigh you down, but sometimes you have to shake it off and keep your eyes on the prize.

What better way to secure the bag – and during Financial Literacy Month – than to have a playlist of songs to remind you about stacking your coins.

Money and hip hop are like 5 and 6; they always go together.

A wise man once said, “Money is the root of all evil,” but those coins are a hell of a muse— especially for these top 5 songs listed below:

LIL’WAYNE FT T-PAIN: GOT MONEY

ALBUM: “Tha Carter III”

YEAR: 2008

FUN FACT: This song was produced by Play N Skillz, who are Texan brothers Juan “Play” and Oscar “Skillz” Salinas.

JERMAIN DUPRIS FT JAYZ: MONEY AIN’T A THANG

ALBUM: “Life in 1472”

YEAR: 1998

FUN FACT: Dupri samples “Weak at the Knees” by Steve Arrington and “I Write the Songs” by Barry Manilow.

THE WU-TANG CLAN: C.R.E.A.M.

ALBUM: “Enter The Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)“

YEAR: 1994

FUN FACT: The gritty, distinctive sound of “Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)” created a blueprint for hardcore hip hop during the 1990s.

PUFF DADDY & THE FAMILY: IT’S ALL ABOUT THE BENJAMINS

ALBUM: “No Way Out”

YEAR: 1997

FUN FACT: The track is built around a guitar lick sampled from “I Did It for Love,” a 1977 song by the female trio Love Unlimited.

50 CENT: I GET MONEY

ALBUM: “Curtis”

YEAR: 2007

FUN FACT: The song made #14 on Rolling Stone’s list of 100 Best Songs of 2007.

Do you have a favorite song that inspires you to get money? We would like to hear from you.