You can’t deny that Houston has some of the best nightlife and entertainment experiences. If you are looking for places to meet other young professionals, visiting the city, networking, or just vibing to great music and snack on some tasty meals, here are the Defender’s top 5 Houston nightlife spots.

Ebony House of Vibes

Restaurant and Hookah lounge in Alief founded by CEO of Big A Entertainment and Founder of AFRIMMA Awards (African Muzik Magazine Awards), Anderson Obiagwu. If you love some good Afrobeats music, Ebony has you covered. Catch your favorite artists perform at venue on their event schedule.

Rise Rooftop

RISE Rooftop, formerly Proof Bar, reopened after a multi-million dollar renovation & re-branding. It’s located in Midtown and it offers excellent views of the iconic downtown skyline and an ultimate live music experience.

The Address

Looking to sit poolside or a delicious brunch with your friends? The Address is the right address for you. They have the hottest new happy hour in the Houston, Midtown, Pearland, and Medical Center area. It is the perfect place to unwind after a stressful day.

Prospect Park

Prospect Park Restaurant! Houston’s ultra exclusive restaurant and sports lounge. It’s a fusion of restaurant, live music venue, and lounge, that creates a hybrid hub of entertainment.

Grooves

Grooves is consider the venue of variety. It has a full kitchen, 3 bars, 2 private rooms, a nightclub, stage, and plenty of parking space. They offer jazz and R&B events, comedy shows, live music, celebrity appearances, and unrivaled DJs.