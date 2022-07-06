Getting accepted to a college or university is a big milestone for any student.

Having to fund that degree… well… that is another hurdle to tackle in of itself.

It’s even harder for Blacks and Latinos when the racial gap continues to persist in college attainment for them compared to white people.

Financial needs of Black people in particular are very important since they are most likely to receive financial aid and take out student loans for college.

Not to worry.

Scholaroo, a scholarship research tool, is working help the Black community by centralizing more than 70 scholarships geared towards black students.

More than 1000 awards will be granted with amounts ranging from $250 to $20,000.

5 Notable Scholarships Include:



1. Citrix Scholarship

Open to high school seniors to college juniors who are or will be studying business, engineering, or any technical major at a United Negro College Fund. Twenty winners will each receive $5,000.

2. Olay Face the STEM Gap Scholarship

Open to women college sophomores who study in a degree program associated with a science, technology, engineering, or math major. One winner will receive $2,500.

3. Sherry R. Arnstein Underrepresented Minority Scholarship

Open to college students who plan to enroll or are currently enrolled in an American Association of Colleges of Osteopathic Medicine. Five winners will receive $5,000.

4. UNCF Henkel Scholarship Program

Open to undergraduate students majoring in Business Administration, Communications, Chemical, Manufacturing, Packaging, or Mechanical Engineering and Marketing. Winners will receive an internship with Henkel in Summer 2023, along with $5,000 of scholarship support.

5. Medical Diversity Scholarship Program

Open to all medical school students in the United States who work hard to promote ethnic diversity in their communities. One winner will receive $2,000.

Want to see other scholarship options for African-American students click the link below.

Good Luck!!!!

