Despite the optimism that accompanies every News Years’ Day, 2023 continues to move full steam ahead into a tight job market with more layoffs and hiring freezes on the horizon.

Securing career opportunities in this economic climate demands serious strategy, planning and decision-making.

According to research from U.S News and World Report, the most attractive jobs have a few attributes in common:

Career advancement

Competitive salaries

Work-life balance

High demand

A running list on layoffs.fyi stating that more than 100,000 employees have been laid off in tech alone further disrupting the equity and diversity efforts in the industry.

The report released the ranking of the 100 best jobs in America for 2023 focusing on careers with the largest growth projections between now and 2031.

Looking for a new career opportunity? Here are the top five best U.S jobs in 2023.

Software Engineer

Median salary: $120,730

Projected job growth by 2031: 370,600 positions

Education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Nurse Practitioner

Median salary: $120,680

Projected job growth by 2031: 112,700 positions

Education requirements: Master’s degree

Medical and Health Services Manager

Median salary: $101,340

Projected job growth by 2031: 136,200 positions

Education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Physician Assistant

Median salary: $121,530

Projected job growth by 2031: 38,400 positions

Education requirements: Master’s degree

Information Security Analyst

Median salary: $102,600

Projected job growth by 2031: 56,500 positions

Education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Check out the full list of the top 100 jobs here.