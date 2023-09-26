September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, a crucial time for raising awareness about mental health and the prevention of suicide. This month is especially significant for Black and Brown youth who often face unique challenges and disparities in accessing mental health care. As parents, caregivers and guardians understanding the facts, signs and risk factors associated with suicide among Black and Brown youth is vital.

We’ve put together the top 5 must-knows for parents during this month and beyond, offering you valuable insights on how to support your child’s emotional well-being and contribute to suicide prevention.

Open Communication is Key

Supportive black friends consoling their crying girlfriend, hugging her and saying good words, home interior. Credit: Adobe Stock

According to the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH), the stigma surrounding mental health care often prevents Black and Brown youth from seeking help.

Tip : Encourage open dialogue with your child, emphasizing that mental health is just as important as physical health.

Recognize Warning Signs

Black and Brown youth are more likely to experience feelings of hopelessness due to societal and systemic factors.

Tip : Be aware of behavioral changes such as withdrawal, mood swings or expressions of hopelessness. Acknowledging these signs can be a crucial step in early intervention.

Access to Culturally Competent Resources:

Seekmental health support that considers their cultural backgrounds. Cultural competence in mental health care is essential.

Tip : Seek out professionals or organizations that specialize in culturally competent care for your child, ensuring their unique experiences are understood and addressed.

Encourage Healthy Coping Mechanisms:

There are healthy ways to cope with stress, given their increased exposure to adversity.

Tip : Promote healthy outlets for stress, such as physical activity, creative expression or mindfulness, to help your child build resilience.

Community Support and Advocacy:

Communities of color often lack access to mental health services and face disparities in mental health outcomes.

Tip : Get involved in local advocacy efforts to improve mental health resources for Black and Brown youth. Collective action can bring about meaningful change.