It’s your birthday!!!

Congratulations on the big plus 1. You might be wondering what wondering where to celebrate or what to buy yourself, but what if you don’t feel like spending your coins?

Not to worry, there are many businesses offering birthday freebies. So, if you are willing to explore other ways to have fun free of charge, check out these top 5 opportunities.

**Some of these places requires you to subscribe to their mailing list or register on their app

Starbucks

Join the Starbucks Rewards Program seven days prior to your birthday and make one purchase. Starbucks will then email you a coupon for a free food or beverage item two days before your birthday. The birthday reward qualifies for anything on the menu, including any size handcrafted drink or food item.

The Cheesecake Factory

Go to Cheesecake Factory and tell your server it’s your birthday and receive a free treat and a song performed by the staff. You might catch a bit of second hand embarrassment, but at least it’s free.

Smoothie King

Looking for a healthier option? Get a free birthday smoothie at Smoothie King. First you must download the Smoothie King app to receive this offer.

Texas Roadhouse

Sign up for their email club and you’ll get a free appetizer or a sidekick of ribs on your birthday.

AMC Theatres

Become an AMC Stubs Insider and get a free large popcorn during your birthday month. Premiere or A-List member also get a free large fountain drink.