Houston’s history is the epitome of Black culture. You can see it through its landmarks and in the neighborhood, such the Third Ward, Project Row House, Emancipation Park, and others. So, it’s only right to recognize the beautiful of all Black businesses that are laced throughout the entire city especially food.

If you are looking for high-end restaurants, food trucks, bars and lounges, your choices are limitless. There are hundreds to choose from but there are a few that if you haven’t checked it out already, it’s best that you should

Esther’s Cajun Café & Soul Food

Esther’s Cajun Café & Soul Food launched in 2008 as a way for Esther Lewis-Bernard to share her business journey with her community. Lewis-Bernard has added a third location. The original location is on Yale and the new location on Shepherd, the company also runs Esther’s Signature Dish Private Events Venue & Catering in 1,750 square feet at 1102 Pinemont Drive, Suite A-1.

The Greasy Spoon

Famous Smoked Oxtails/Facebook

Max Bozeman II is the owner of this soul food bistro. “Houston’s Number. 1 Soul food destination!” The Greasy Spoon is his first solo endeavor. The goal is to “Elevate the Culture of Southern Cuisine,” curating a five star experience that accompanies traditional southern comfort dishes.



D & L’s Cajun Kitchen

D & L’s Cajun Kitchen/Facebook

D & L’s Cajun Kitchen is owned and managed by Louisiana natives Donald & Latina Alexander. The duo shows their love of cajun specialities through some of their specialities such as boiled seafood platters ( snow crab, shrimp and crawfish when in season), boiled turkey necks, corn, potatoes and sausage!

Houston This it it Soul Food

Southern Fried Screwed-Up Wings/ Facebook

Houston This Is It Soul Food launched in 1959 and is standing strong as the fourth generation works diligently to to keep the legacy alive. There mouthwatering oxtails, smothered chicken, pepper steak, and fried chicken are just a few things you can choose from their menu.

Korny Vibes

Cajun Shrimp Po Boy/ Facebook

Craving something a bit more healthier? Try Korny Vibes vegan comfort food. From their Honey Better Chicken Biscuit to the Vegan Fried Shrimp Basket, you’ll leave this location a very satisfied customer.