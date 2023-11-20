After the plates are cleared, and the Thanksgiving feast concludes, the real fun begins – leftovers! No more turkey sandwiches; it’s time to elevate those remnants into enticing creations that keep the holiday spirit alive. From savory pot pies to sweet treats, here are five delicious recipes that transform your Thanksgiving leftovers into culinary delights.

Soulful Turkey Gumbo

Give your Thanksgiving leftovers a New Orleans twist with this hearty Soulful Turkey Gumbo. Packed with rich flavors, it’s a soul-warming dish that’ll make you feel like you’re on Bourbon Street.

Recipe: In a large pot, combine shredded turkey, leftover veggies, and turkey stock. Add a roux, okra, and Cajun seasoning for that authentic gumbo flavor. Simmer until it thickens, and serve over rice for a taste of the Bayou.

Sweet Potato Pancakes with Cranberry Maple Syrup

Turn those leftover sweet potatoes into a delightful breakfast or brunch treat with these Sweet Potato Pancakes. Paired with a homemade Cranberry Maple Syrup, it’s a sweet and savory sensation.

Recipe: Mash sweet potatoes and fold them into pancake batter. Cook until golden brown. For the syrup, simmer cranberries, maple syrup, and a hint of orange zest until thickened. Drizzle generously over your sweet potato pancakes.

Thanksgiving Leftovers Empanadas

Put a Latin American spin on your Thanksgiving leftovers with these savory Thanksgiving Leftovers Empanadas. It’s a pocket-sized flavor explosion that’s perfect for on-the-go indulgence.

Recipe: Stuff empanada dough with a mixture of diced turkey, stuffing, and a spoonful of cranberry sauce. Seal and bake until golden brown. Serve with a side of gravy for dipping – a handheld Thanksgiving feast.

Cranberry BBQ Turkey Sliders

Elevate your leftover turkey with the zing of cranberry and the smokiness of BBQ in these Cranberry BBQ Turkey Sliders. A bite-sized explosion of flavors that’s perfect for post-Thanksgiving snacking.

Recipe: Shred leftover turkey and mix with a blend of cranberry sauce and BBQ sauce. Pile onto slider buns and top with coleslaw for a refreshing crunch. Serve at your next game day gathering.

Pumpkin Pie Milkshake

Reinvent dessert with a Pumpkin Pie Milkshake that transforms your leftover pumpkin pie into a creamy, dreamy indulgence. It’s the ultimate sweet ending to your Thanksgiving celebration.

Recipe: Blend a slice of pumpkin pie with vanilla ice cream, a splash of milk, and a sprinkle of pumpkin spice. Top with whipped cream and a drizzle of caramel for a decadent treat that’ll have you reaching for seconds.

Give your Thanksgiving leftovers a delicious encore with these soulful recipes that prove the feast doesn’t have to end with the holiday.