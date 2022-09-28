You’ve found the one, the engagement is official, the butterflies and excitement are at an all time high. It’s always good to be in love, but its even better to be realistic for when the honey moon phases sizzles out.

Being in a relationship can feel like a rollercoaster of emotions and when you enter into marriage, sometimes the boat isn’t always smooth sailing. It will take compromise, patience and dedication from both parties. However, there is always light at the end of the tunnel.

Here are five tips to consider before walking down the isle.

GET FINANCIALLY STABLE

Would you prefer a spouse who is rich but doesn’t manage their money well or do you prefer a spouse who doesn’t have a lot of money but can manage their funds properly?

Money arguments are the second leading cause of divorce behind infidelity. Seeking a financial advisor is a vital decision a couple can consider to understand your relationship to money, your budget, plans for emergency, and saving for future goals. Having a strong financial future means properly dealing with life’s monetary curveballs.

STRENGTHEN YOUR CONFLICT RESOLUTION SKILLS

Reality Check: The honeymoon phases isn’t going to last forever. When you walk down the isle you’ll take those vows: “For better for worse… for richer and for poorer.” Are you ready for when the worse happens? How do you cope when dealing with conflict? What are your spouses triggers? Annoying habits and traits? How well do you communicate with your partner?

ESTABLISH A GOOD SUPPORT SYSTEM

How many of you have known someone who got married and cut connections with their friends until the going got tough? Please don’t let that me you. Your spouse will be your best friend, but nothing beats establishing a strong relationship with your friends outside of the both of you. Naturally your friend circle will shift when entering a certain phase of your life as you get adjusted to marriage, but don’t forget who supported you along the way.

CONSIDER A PRENUP

Sounds unromantic doesn’t it? In the likelihood you consider a divorce, this document will save you lots of stress. This can protect your individual property as well as a custodial plan for any kids you had prior to the marriage ending in divorce.

COMMUNICATE YOUR NON-NEGOTIABLES

Compromise is important in a committed relationship, what about your non-negotiables? Do you have somethings in your life that you feel strongly about? Does your partner know about certain things that are important to you? Are these non-negotiable going to strengthen your relationship or will it create problems? Non-negotiables often just swept under the rug. It’s important to talk to your partner about their boundaries before saying “I do”