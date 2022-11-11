We are finally in the home stretch of the year. The fourth quarter. Let me stop you now before you start making speeches about your future New Years resolutions. Don’t put off until tomorrow what you can do today. I’ sure you had so many ideas and plans you wanted to accomplish but didn’t quite meet the mark now, but its not too late to re-evaluate and pivot. No need for new goals when can refocus, commit and execute the existing ones you have. As you reflect on how fast this year has gone, here are some tips to help you finish strong this quarter.

ASSESS YOUR PERFORMANCE

I’m sure you’ve heard of SMART GOALS. Review your goals you made at the beginning of the year. Are you on track? Can you achieve them before year end? What made you fall off track? Ask your self honest questions and get to the root of the reasons you haven’t fully accomplished your goals.

GET SUPPORT

They say it takes a village. What ever you may be struggling with, don’t struggle alone. Find a peer group, family member, or a mentor to help you navigate the challenges and wins in your journey.

GET ORGANIZED

It’s important to line all of your ducks in a row. Figure out what your priorities are day by day, get a calendar and create a schedule to get that productive energy going.

HEALTH IS WEALTH

Personal growth requires commitment and self-discipline, and it also requires you to prioritize your self-care. Treat your body like you would handle an infant (Tender. Loving. Care). Eating a balanced, healthy diet, exercising, seek therapy. Anything that will ease the daily stresses of the hustle and bustle should be top of mind. You can’t success if your battery is on ‘E’.

KEEP LEARNING

If you don’t accomplish your goals this year, carry it over to the next. Give yourself time to learn, and unlearn certain things and re-apply it to your SMART goals strategy. Get creative, experiment with thing that will take you out of your comfort zone.