The job searching process can easily be a stressful and monotonous process. A lot of time and effort goes into applying for career positions, and that same time and energy needs to go into your portfolio, resume, and anything else needed to keep you ahead of the competition.

Here are our top 5 tips to improve your job search

Update your LinkedIn Profile

LinkedIn is a critical tool in a job search. Prospective employers and recruiters will review your profile, and work history to see if you are a potential match for the roles. Make a good first impression, have a professional hi-res headshot, list your roles and outcomes of each position you’ve had, highlight your accomplishments and add your best projects. Connect with various professional forums and reach out to your network for testimonials.

Tap in to your connections

The easiest ways to find out about job opportunities is through your network. Reconnect with those who you’ve worked with in the past. Take some time to converse and comment on posts and join in on conversations. Create a template to keep track of people who you’ve connected with.

Build your brand

One way to stand out from a sea of applicants is a strong personal brand. Your digital footprint is another form of your resume online. It helps give you leverage in your field. Your personal brand tell a story, shows your skills, passions and values. Hiring manager are scouring the web researching applicants. Stay ahead of the game and make sure when your name pops up in the search engines, that there is flattering content that puts your reputation in the best light.

Use keywords in your resume

Optimize your resume with specific keywords that are closely related to the job listing. This will allow the employer or its resume scanning system to pick up those keywords.

Upskill

Applying for jobs can be a drag. It can take weeks, even months is most extreme cases. While you stay ready for the interview, don’t stop learning. Brush up on your skills, focus on passion projects relevant to your field that can give you an edge. Your skills are your currency.