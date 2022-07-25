Looking for a get away?

Finally got that blue passport and don’t know where in the world to start from?

Post-COVID outbreak guidelines and protocols have impacted international travel, and even though pandemic woes might give you a great cause for concern, the desire to finally escape into paradise.

Traveling while Black is a different kind of experience though. The color of your skin can shape your time abroad along with cultural views of beauty standards and religion, and others.

Either way, that shouldn’t prevent you from having a safe and memorable experience. That’s why Defender has its Top 5 international destinations for Black people.

GHANA

Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park. Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park (KNMP) is a National Park in, Accra, Ghana named after Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, the founding father of Ghana.

Located in West Africa

Grew into a repatriation hot-spot for many Black Americans

A place where expatriates can thrive while connecting with their ancestral roots.

A wide list of history lessons never taught in American schools.

2. DUBAI

Skyline view of Abu Dhabi panorama with sea, beach and skyscrapers. Sunny summer day in Abu Dhabi – famous tourist destination in UAE. Ideal place for luxury travel and rest

Located: Dubai is situated on the Persian Gulf coast of the United Arab Emirates.

It’s a glamorous city for visitors with some awesome budget friendly prices [depending on where you go]

Large population of expats with cuisine found from all parts of Middle East, Asia, Africa etc.

It has the world tallest buildings, malls, expensive hotel rooms, man-made island. They do everything BIG.

3. GREECE

Santorini Greece

Located: Greece is located in the south eastern part of Europe

It has over 5,000 islands

The Greek islands swim in sunshine 300 days in the year.

It’s home to more archaeological museums than any other country in the world

Democracy originated here. It also was the country that gave birth to Western civilization.

4. BRAZIL

Flag of Brazil with Favela Babilonia, Leme and Corcovado of Rio de Janeiro in the background

Brazil is located in South America.

South America’s largest nation has the world’s largest population of black people outside of the African continent, and the world’s second biggest black population after Nigeria.

It’s larger than life Christ the Redeemer statue is one of the 7 New Wonders of the World

The beaches in Brazil are popular destinations loved by travelers across the globe.

5. TANZANIA

Kenya, Amboseli, Kilimanjaro, zebra

Located in eastern Africa

It is the country that has become synonymous with the Serengeti, Mount Kilimanjaro, and Zanzibar.

People flock to Tanzania to have a safari in some of the best national parks in the world.

The Zanzibar [semi-autonomous archipelago off the coast of Tanzania] beaches are a must-see while in . They are located just off the coast from the city of Dar es Salaam.

Witness the beautiful wildlife during a safari and witness the great migration of the animals. Learn about the circle of life and how animals survive and thrive.