If you’re on LinkedIn occasionally, you’ll recognize a wave of congratulatory posts and motivational gurus who constantly remind you to stop scrolling and get back to work. Then there is that one wave of posts that reeks of depression and sadness, and that is the news of those who either were fired or laid off.

Nothing dampens the mood more than seeing talented people share such an abrupt experience as that. There has been a collective shift in career perspective, reshaping how we perceive the precious gift of time. As many have found themselves at a crossroads, reassessing the conventional trajectory of their professional lives, job security has taken a back seat to a newfound appreciation for the value of time and the pursuit of meaningful work.

Traditional norms are being questioned. The allure of unconventional career paths offers a unique opportunity to redefine success, prioritize passion, and navigate the uncharted territories of personal and professional fulfillment.

For those who may feel like this chapter in your career is taking a back seat and opportunities might not be coming as quickly as they should, the seeds you’ve planted will still bear fruit as long as you remain focused. After all, you give a large part of your life to a company for 40 hours a week. See this downtime as a way to pour into what you want to do. Direct your energy towards cultivating relationships, refining skills, and tapping into alternative income streams with unlimited earning potential.

There are some key gems I’m learning from the experiences of others that can be applied, whether you are blessed still to work a 9-5, a side business, or are temporarily stuck in the in-between stages of your career.

Put some respect on your journey

You are not your job. You have a whole identity outside of your job title that is replaceable. Don’t belittle your accomplishments because you are no longer in that role. “Stand on business” is the new saying these days. There was a reason you were once hired in the first place. Use that as your reason to move forward.

What’s your purpose?

What is the one thing you enjoy doing that doesn’t feel like work? What’s the thing that makes you happy even if you weren’t getting paid to do it? When you’re always chasing a paycheck, at times, the things you enjoy the most start to lose their spice. Use this time to do some inner work and tap into a place that gives you genuine excitement.

Evaluate your risk tolerance

It may seem that working a stable job might be the route because of major life responsibilities (children, marriage, mortgage). Many people find that being a 9 to 5-preneur works until they are ready to transition into more unconventional paths. Either way, evaluating your comfort level with these factors and what the risks are is important.

Be a forever learner

You will be an asset anywhere you go if you continue to upskill and reskill. There are many resources (for free.com) for learning new skills and expanding existing ones. This will make you more marketable anywhere you choose to go. Carry yourself with the kind of grace Don Lemon did after CNN let him go after 17 years of work. He is repurposing those skills to create his own unfiltered platform.