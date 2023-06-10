In a world that often celebrates flamboyant displays of wealth and grandeur, a significant shift has quietly taken place. The rise of quiet luxury has emerged as a counterpoint to the loud consumption that has long dominated our collective consciousness.

Opulence is no longer defined only be popular logos or extravagant price tags. Instead, it is now often finding its expression in understated elegance, timeless craftsmanship and a simpler approach to luxury.

As discerning consumers seek deeper meaning, mindful consumption and authenticity, the allure of quiet luxury has captured the imagination of those who value exclusivity and an intimate connection to thing they cherish.

Quiet luxury isn’t a new trend, by the way. People in the past, and more at present are again becoming more intentional about purchasing pieces that lasts rather than buying pieces that are trendy for a season.

There are several key factors that set quiet luxury brands apart from mainstream luxury brands.

Exclusivity and craftmanship: These brands prioritize quality over quantity. They focus on artisanal craftmanship and are limited in quantities. Understated elegance: Quiet luxury brands focus on sophistication and elegance through refined aesthetics, subtle design elements, and attention to detail. They often favor clean lines and minimalistic silhouettes. Discreet branding: Mainstream luxury brands prominently display logos or monograms on their designs while quiet luxury brands have discreet or subtle branding. The focus is on the product rather than the symbol of status. Ethical and sustainable practices: Quiet luxury brands place a strong emphasis on ethical sourcing, social responsibility and sustainable production methods.

Looks by Eileen Costa The Museum at FIT Credit: Eileen Costa The Museum at FIT

Here are a few notable Black-owned brands known for their dedication to quiet luxury:

Telfar: Telfar Clemens is the brains behind the brand. Telfar dominated the fashion scene for its unisex designs that prioritizes inclusivity and accessibility. It offers functional, minimalist and versatile pieces. Their Shopping Bag is a perfect example of understated luxury.

Brother Vellies: Aurora James is the founder of these sustainable and ethically-produced footwear and accessories. Their designs focus on a blend of traditional craftsmanship with contemporary aesthetics.

Cushnie: Carly Cushnie offers her customers a sophisticated and minimalist design that emphasizes clean lines and impeccable tailoring. She’s known for her sleek silhouettes and luxurious fabrics.

Fe Noel: Felisha Noel combines Caribbean influences with contemporary designs to produce elegant and vibrant clothing. The brand celebrates bold prints, femininity and cultural heritage while maintaining the quiet luxury.

Mateo: Jamaica-born designer Matthew Harris specializes in fine jewelry with a focus on minimalist and timeless design. He offers products that are crafted with attention to detail and high-quality materials.