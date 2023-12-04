Los Angeles Sparks star Chinenye “Chiney” Ogwumike and heavyweight boxer Raphael Akpejiori recently tied the knot in an extravagant four-day wedding celebration in Houston on Nov. 18.

According to People magazine, the festivities unfolded in a grand spectacle, including two wedding ceremonies and an astounding 10 bridal looks for the radiant bride.

The celebration kicked off with a spirited welcome party at her family home on Nov. 15. The following day, the couple hosted their Nigerian tradition ceremony at the Igbo Catholic Community Center, attended by over 900 guests.

Ogwumike shared, “It was a royal celebration of Nigerian culture, family, and community.” They collaborated with wedding planner Doyin Fash and The Knot to navigate the intricacies of a multi-day event that represented both Chiney’s Igbo heritage and Akpejiori’s Edo roots.

The ceremony began in three stages, with Ogwumike and Akpejiori entering marital bliss through Igbo traditional rituals such as the “Wine Carry” stage. The bride, adorned with designs executed by top-notch Nigerian tailors, moved through various symbolic outfits, each telling a unique story.

From a maiden’s blue look symbolizing purity to a traditional white beaded Igbo attire signifying readiness for marriage, her journey continued with a strapless Edo gown adorned with coral beads, showcasing her adaptation to her husband’s culture. The ceremony seamlessly integrated other Nigerian traditions, including the presentation of the kola nut, a prayer of thanks, and the parental blessing of the newlyweds.

On Nov. 17, amid their wedding events, Ogwumike and Akpejiori — engaged on Christmas Eve last year — attended a Burna Boy concert with some of their loved ones at the Toyota Center. The couple has a special connection to the Nigerian singer, as they met up at one of his Los Angeles shows for their first date after meeting on a dating app. They also saw him perform in Miami on their first anniversary together.

On Nov. 18, the couple exchanged vows again in a “white wedding” ceremony at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church, surrounded by 700 guests. The bride wore a custom gown designed by Nigerian designer Nneka Alexander of Brides by Nona.

The couple’s reception, held at the Sans Souci Ballroom in her hometown in Tomball, was a star-studded affair, with guests including former WNBA player Lisa Leslie, retired NFL star Emmanuel Acho, singer Tamar Braxton, and Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee.