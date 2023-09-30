Megan Thee Stallion “Mutes” Hater on Renaissance Tour

It was a night to remember as Megan Thee Stallion, the “Savage” herself, took her place alongside Queen Bey during the highly anticipated Houston leg of the “Renaissance World Tour” on Sept. 23 and 24.

Beyoncé had a thrilling surprise in store for her fans – a live performance of the iconic “Savage Remix” featuring none other than Megan Thee Stallion herself. The electric atmosphere in their shared hometown reached unprecedented heights as these two powerhouses shared the stage for the very first time. She graced the stage in an eye-catching camouflage ensemble, delivering her verses with trademark swagger. Megan took to her Instagram, where she has over 31 million followers, to share glimpses of her show-stopping look.

Her journey to this extraordinary collaboration has not been without its challenges. She temporarily stepped out of the limelight in the aftermath of the Tory Lanez trial, where Lanez was found guilty of three felony counts for his role in injuring Megan. Despite facing unwarranted backlash and hate, Megan’s resilience and undeniable talent have continued to shine through.

Plus, when you have Beyoncé telling the world that she loves and supports you in front of millions, that pretty must cancels out all the negative comments, don’t you think?

Love is Blind Season 5 comes to Houston

Love is in the air as Netflix’s hit reality dating show, “Love Is Blind,” returns with Season 5. This time, the spotlight is on the diverse and hopeful singles of Space City, where the intrigue lies in making heartfelt connections without laying eyes on their potential soulmates.

This season, Houston is the backdrop for a fresh batch of singles from all walks of life, bringing together an exciting mix of personalities, backgrounds, and, of course, chemistry. Love, drama and suspense are in the air as our local stars navigate their way through the thrilling experiment. Already, the sparks are flying as the show delves into the lives and love stories of these Houstonians.

As we all know, the Bayou City is a melting pot of cultures, and this season promises to showcase the unique blend of romance and resilience that makes Houston such a dynamic and passionate city. Grab your popcorn, settle in, and get ready to witness the action. I know Black folks are the first ones to see if Black love will prevail on this series.

Usher to headline NFL Super Bowl in 2024.

Usher has another “Confession.” The Grammy-winning music sensation is all set to dazzle fans as the headliner for the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show in Las Vegas.

In a statement, the 44-year-old music legend said, “It’s an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list. I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before.”

Usher is currently in the middle of his hugely successful “Usher: My Way” residency in Las Vegas. The residency has had sold-out shows and rave reviews showcasing his unmatched talent and showmanship. The Las Vegas stint is expected to culminate in early December, paving the way for his highly anticipated Super Bowl halftime appearance just a few months later.

Since the 90s, Usher has consistently delivered hit after hit, solidifying his status as a true music icon. His upcoming Super Bowl performance is not only a testament to his enduring popularity but also a well-deserved recognition of his immense talent and contribution to the music industry. This is another win for the OGs this year!