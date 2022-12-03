Megan the Stallion and Forbes

Can we give it a round of applause for Megan Thee Stallion? The Houston-born rapper became the first Black woman to cover Forbes ’30 Under 30’ The 27-year-old icon in the making racked up $13 million in 2022 through ticket sales, merchandise, endorsements, and royalties according to the publication. Despite the rather unnecessary entertainment industry drama that has surrounded her recently, she still continues to rise up in every occasion. During her Forbes interview she said that she felt like she wasn’t doing enough. “I’ll take a break when I’m dead… I’m trying to really build something.” She came a long way from the neighborhood South Park. She’s working on a world tour for 2023, a studio album and a Netflix deal to produces shows, including a comedy based on her childhood.

Late notice: Boil water advisory

This city of Houston was as surprised as I was when millions of residents were issued a boil water notice after a power outage at a city water purification site.

Schools were forced to closed down and businesses were scrambling with aid to influx of customers looking to stack up for clean water supply.

Many residents were obviously angry at the fact a notice was sent out six hours after the initial outrage considering when water pressure dips below a certain point could increase the risk of bacteria and other harmful microbes in drinking water supply.

Even though Houston officials stated the city’s water supply remains safe and that it just fell below regulatory requirements, they still should have done better to notify the public in a timely fashion regardless. Thank goodness for Twitter, right? Luckily for me, I was quite prepared. Me and several of my friends reminisced about times they were visiting families back home in their native countries in the Caribbean and Africa where bathing and carrying buckets of water with in their villages were a norm.

Will Smith’s new film

Will Smith is back with a new movie called “Emancipation” which opens in theaters Dec. 9. The movie is based on the true-life story of Peter (Smith), a slave who runs away from his plantation in search of his family.

Some of you might be hesitant to watch the movie because of him slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars this year, or you might not want to watch it because you are tired of the “slave movie” narrative.

Either way Smith says he is aware of the concerns and he’ll “completely understand” if audiences decline to watch the movie. He hoped that his actions don’t penalize the hard work and sacrifice of his team. There hasn’t been much promotion behind the film because the slap might have an impact on how the audiences and critiques will view the movie.

Before the slap, Emancipation was expected to be a major Oscar contender, but even if the film garners any nominations, Smith won’t be able to attend due to his 10-year ban from all Academy events. At this point, the man has taken proper accountability and seemed very honest about it. The ball is in Chris’ court and as long as Will is alive and well, he will rebound from this.