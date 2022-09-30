Rihanna set to perform at Super Bowl

It is confirmed. Rihanna will perform at the Super Bowl in Glendale, Ariz., on Feb 12. This is the first time we are seeing the singer on stage since her performance at the Grammy Awards in 2018 and since her last solo album, “Anti,” was released in January 2016. The new mother and billionaire has kept busy with her fashion and makeup lines. However, fans have been curious about when she would return to at least drop an album. This announcement shocked the internet, and I’m sure fans are gearing up to see what “RiRi” has in store. The NFL enters its first year with a new deal with Apple Music as the primary sponsor of the halftime show, replacing Pepsi. Rihanna was among many artists who declined to perform for the 2019 Super Bowl in support of Colin Kaepernick who was being blackballed for kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality toward Black people. The NFL signed Jay-Z and Roc Nation as the live music and entertainment strategists in 2019. Roc Nation manages Rihanna, and she is signed to its record label.

Vote Vote Vote!

I’m sure this message has been beaten in your heads every 2-4 years, but what are you doing if you aren’t registered to vote? The U.S midterm election season is set to be one of the most expensive to date, with more than $6.4 billion being poured into TV, radio, and digital ads for the U.S House, Senate, and gubernatorial and local races. We all know that in the game of politics, control is key. These parties are going head-to-head to gain power in Washington and nationwide, doubling down on messaging that will pull on the heartstrings of their constituents. Abortion rights, inflation, and the economy are just some issues on the table that you’ll see where you read or watch your news. Be mindful, research, and don’t get bamboozled by all the noise. Your vote has the power at the end of the day.

Let’s give our Black OG actresses their flowers

If you are a TV or movie buff, then I know you must have heard of the latest series trending on Netflix called Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. The film was about a real-life serial killer who killed 17 men and boys over 13 years without capture. Dahmer was notorious for his acts of necrophilia and cannibalism with his victim’s remains and preserving the body parts as souvenirs. I had heard about these stories years ago. However, when I learned about Niecy Nash-Betts playing Dahmer’s neighbor Glenda Cleveland, I was convinced enough to watch, and she did a fantastic job. It was also a treat to see 90s veteran actor Karen Malina White (Lean on Me, Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Cosby Show, Proud Family), who played the role of Shirley Hughes, the mother of one of Dahmer’s victims. Not only did we get to see these talented Black women shine on screen, but this movie was an ode to the victims and families who lost loved ones to these senseless acts.