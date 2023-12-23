ReShonda’s Recap
Hot takes on the moments that shaped 2023
In 2023, The Defender continued its commitment to delivering thought-provoking, meticulously researched, and solution-oriented original stories that inform, educate, and engage the public. Our mission remains focused on empowering readers with insights to enhance their daily lives. Among our impactful features, the centerfold stories stand out as a key avenue through which we share some of our most compelling narratives. Here, we highlight some of the best centerfold stories presented to you in 2023.