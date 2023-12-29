Every year, Houston-area high school sports give us incredible individual and team performances, high drama, riveting competition, and down-to-the-wire finishes. To that end, 2023 was no different. In fact, 2023 delivered more than its share of comeback stories, groundbreaking happenings, historic runs, dynamic newcomers, and seasoned vets — players and coaches — ready to make the transition to the next level, whether that be a higher level of achievement, moving onto the college ranks, or for coaches, calling it a career and job well done.

Here are 10 of the most compelling local high school sports stories 2023 had to offer.

UIL 6A State games feature four Black head coaches This year’s UIL state playoff games at AT&T Stadium showcased the Dallas vs. Houston rivalry, with the North Shore Mustangs facing the Duncanville Panthers and the Summer Creek Bulldogs against the DeSoto Eagles. Despite Houston’s teams losing, the 6A division highlighted a major cultural win with four Black head coaches: Willie Gaston, Reginald Samples, Kenny Harrison, and Claude Mathis. The coaches expressed the significance of challenging stereotypes and emphasized their coaching prowess over player talent. Not only did the games feature four Black head coaches but each team was also represented by Black quarterbacks, with DeSoto’s DJ Bailey impressively finishing the season with a 16-of-22 with 281 yards and four touchdowns performance. Coaches Gaston and Harrison received Coach of the Year accolades and offered advice for aspiring coaches emphasizing hard work and a genuine connection with players.

Washington’s historic basketball run The Booker T. Washington varsity boys’ basketball team’s pursuit of a state championship was more than just a quest for a trophy, it was history in the making. Through years of hard work and dedication, the team hoped to bring their first state championship under the UIL era back to Houston. As the oldest predominantly Black school in Houston to reach the state level, the team showcased not only athletic prowess but also the enduring spirit of a community. Coached by Clarence Stubblefield and later Vincent Grayson, the team’s journey left a lasting mark on the school’s history, instilling pride and unity in the community. In the end, they would finish 4A State runners-up, as they fell 56-70 to Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy.

Tiffany Collins leads young Willowridge team from last to playoff birth Coach Tiffany Collins led Willowridge High School’s girls’ varsity basketball program on a historic playoff run. As a former player turned mentor, Collins emphasized resilience and life skills to her players. Last season, the basketball program went 2-13, finishing at the bottom of their district. After buying into the system Collins taught, the team went from eighth in the district, to third with playoff intentions in the 2022-2023 season. Led by two sophomores and a freshman in their starting five, the team demonstrated remarkable growth and a renewed sense of purpose.

Dennis Brantley’s 37-Year coaching journey Coaching was more than a job for Dennis Brantley; it was a lifelong commitment to shaping the lives of students. After an illustrious career spanning 37 years, Brantley bid farewell to his role as head football coach and campus athletic coordinator at Elkins High School. Brantley believed coaching was only half about winning, the other half was about teaching young men to be better in life.

Laila Payne becomes Carnegie’s first UIL State gold medalist Carnegie Vanguard’s track and field program witnessed a historic moment with Laila Payne winning the 300-meter hurdles at the UIL State meet. What began in 2019, was quickly ended due to COVID-19. 2021 would be Carnegie’s first true track season, and in two short years of competition, they crowned their first UIL State gold medalist in 2023. Payne won the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 41.96. Her journey, fueled by family legacy and personal dedication, highlighted the significance of being a well-rounded athlete and scholar. Her success not only elevated Carnegie’s athletic program but also served as an inspiration for future student-athletes.

Pearland’s dynamic duo: Castaneda and Barfield The Pearland Oilers baseball team made a deep run to the state tournament. They beat several dominant teams in Cinco Ranch, Katy and Westlake, but finished runner-up, as they fell to Flower Mound in the final game. Their journey to the state tournament was attributed to the exceptional skills of underclassmen Jaden Barfield and Isaiah Castaneda. Barfield’s pitching prowess and Castaneda’s consistent hitting contributed to much of the team’s success. With a strong senior class and dedicated underclassmen, Pearland aspires to make another run for a state title in the upcoming season.

Nehomar Ochoa dominates and is selected in the 11th-round by the Houston Astros Galena Park baseball’s standout player, Nehomar Ochoa, showcased his versatility as a two-way player with exceptional pitching and powerful hitting. The 6-feet-4, 215 pound phenom led his team with a .602 batting average and a .685 on-base percentage while compiling 11 home runs, 27 stolen bases and 50 RBIs. Ochoa’s journey from Venezuela to the United States, coupled with his remarkable achievements on the field, earned him a scholarship to the University of Houston, until the Houston Astros selected him in the 11th round of the 2023 MLB Draft.

Klein Forest’s relay team wins back-to-back gold medals Avia Jones, Kyaliah Davis, Nia Hampton, and C’Nai Childress secured gold medals in both the 4×100-meter and 4×200-meter relay at the UIL State track meet. Beyond their athletic achievements, these young women exemplified a tight-knit sisterhood that overcame many challenges. Their success not only brought glory to Klein Forest but also contributed valuable points in the pursuit of a state title.

Johnson and Peña go head-to-head for Batting Champion award at Wheatley Phillis Wheatley High School’s softball team witnessed a fierce competition between Alysha “Big Country” Johnson and Jennifer Peña for the title of batting champion. At 34 at-bats, Johnson had 11 singles and two doubles with a .382 batting average. At 35 at-bats Peña had 14 singles, three doubles and two triples with a .542 batting average. Their dedication to the sport and friendly rivalry showcased their resilience and commitment. Despite facing setbacks and injuries, both seniors were determined to leave a lasting impact as they transitioned to college to pursue their respective academic paths.