Terrance’s Recap
Hot takes on the moments that shaped 2023
As 2023 comes to a close, we remember well-known African Americans who passed away. They made an impact in various areas, including activism, politics, public service, education, entertainment and sports. All will be missed.
JULIUS BECTON
The former Prairie View A&M University president and retired Army lieutenant general died Nov. 28 at age 97. Becton served as president of his alma mater from 1989 to 1994. In 1996, he became superintendent of the Washington, D.C. public school system. He was the first Black director of FEMA.
HARRY BELAFONTE
The entertainer and activist died April 25 at age 96. He found fame in the 1950s with “Banana Boat Song (Day-O)” and million-selling album “Calypso.” He won a Tony Award and an Emmy. Early film roles included “Carmen Jones” (1954). He was an active member and financial supporter of the Civil Rights Movement in the 1960s, working closely with his close friend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and remained a social justice activist throughout his life.
BIG POKEY
The popular Houston rapper, aka Milton Powell, died June 18 at age 48. He died of a heart attack. He was a member of the collective Screwed Up Click formed by the late DJ Screw. His hits included “Ball N’Parlay” and “Who Dat Talking Down.” He played football at Yates High and Blinn College.
VIDA BLUE
The MVP pitcher who helped lead the Oakland Athletics to three World Series championships from 1972 to 1974 and made six All-Star teams, died May 6 at age 73. He was just 22 when he won MVP in 1971. Blue was later traded to the Giants and Royals.
RALPH BOSTON
The Olympic long jump champion who broke Jesse Owens’ world record died April 30 at age 83. He was the first athlete to reach the 27-foot mark and won a gold medal at the 1960 Olympics in Rome. He won a silver medal at the 1964 Olympics and bronze at the 1968 Olympics.
TORI BOWIE
The track and field champion died May 2 at age 32. She died from complications experienced during childbirth. Her baby was stillborn. Her death underscored the plight of Black women, who have the highest maternal mortality rate in the U.S. She won three medals at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio.
JIM BROWN
The star running back, actor and activist died May 18 at age 87. Regarded as one of the greatest players in NFL history, he led the league in rushing for eight of his nine seasons with the Cleveland Browns. He retired from football in 1965 to pursue acting, and he fought for multiple social justice issues for decades.
GRACE BUMBRY
The pioneering mezzo-soprano died May 7 at age 86. She was one of the first African Americans to conquer the international opera stage. She made her Paris Opéra debut in 1960. A debut followed at Carnegie Hall in 1962. She won a 1972 Grammy.
ALVIN BYRD
The Houstonian known for his community involvement, especially in Fifth Ward, died Nov. 20 at age 70. Byrd served as chief of staff and constituent services director for several city councilmembers and often advised political candidates. He previously worked in social services.
REGGIE CHANEY
The former UH basketball forward died Aug. 21 at age 23. An autopsy determined fentanyl toxicity as the cause of death. The Tulsa, Okla. native was part of UH’s NCAA tournament run to the Final Four in 2021, Elite Eight in 2022 and Sweet Sixteen in 2023.
YVETTE CHARGOIS
The community icon, longtime City of Houston administrator, Street Olympics chair and former Defender people editor known as “Ms. Chag,” died Nov. 10 at age 81. She was the city’s community outreach director for over 27 years. She covered local events in her weekly Defender column, “Chag’s Place.”
ADA EDWARDS
The former Houston City Council Member and activist died March 23 at age 80. She represented District D for six years. She founded and co-chaired the Ida Delaney/Byron Gillum Justice Committee, the Houston chapter of the Free South Africa Movement and the Student Coalition against Apartheid.
CHRISTINE KING FARRIS
The last living sibling of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. died June 29 at age 95. For decades after her brother’s assassination in 1968, she worked with his widow, Coretta Scott King, to preserve and promote his legacy of nonviolent resistance.
CURTIS GRAVES
The former Houston state representative, political pioneer and civil rights activist died July 26 at the age of 84. He was one of the first African American legislators in the Texas House since Reconstruction, and served in the Legislature from 1967 to 1973.
LYNETTE HARDAWAY
The outspoken supporter of former President Donald Trump and one half of the conservative political commentary duo Diamond and Silk, died Jan. 8 at age 51. Hardaway, known as “Diamond,” carved out a unique role as a Black woman who backed right-wing policies.
D.J. HAYDEN
The former NFL and UH star cornerback died Nov. 11 at age 33. He was one of six people killed in a horrific Houston car crash. Two other former UH players, Zachary McMillian and Izuchu Oragwu, were among those killed. Hayden played professionally for the Raiders, Lions, Jaguars and Commanders.
JIM HINES
The TSU track star who became the first man to run the 100 meters in less than 10 seconds died June 3 at age 76. Hines won the 100 at the 1968 Olympics. He also won gold in the 4×100 relay. After his track career, Hines played 10 games with the Miami Dolphins.
KEITH JEFFERSON
The Houston-born actor best known for his roles in three consecutive Quentin Tarantino movies died Oct. 5 at age 53. Jefferson appeared in “Django Unchained,” “The Hateful Eight” and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” His latest role was in “The Burial” starring his close friend Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones.
HOMER JONES
The native Texan who was one the most prolific wide receivers in New York Giants history died June 14 at age 82. He was believed to be the first player to spike a football after a touchdown. He attended what is now TSU, where he starred in football and track.
RON CEPHUS JONES
The award-winning actor died Aug. 19 at age 66. Jones, a veteran stage actor, won two Emmys for his portrayal of a long-lost father on NBC’s “This Is Us.” He had TV guest stints on “Mr. Robot,” “Luke Cage,” nd “The Man Who Fell to Earth,” and film appearances in “Half Nelson” and “Dolemite Is My Name.”
MIOLA LAWS
The matriarch of Houston’s musical Laws family and mother of well-known jazz artists died Jan. 14 at 103. Her children include Hubert, a renowned flutist and saxophonist; Ronnie, a jazz musician; Johnny, a vocalist; Eloise, a singer; Debra, a singer and actress; and Donna, a professor, author and classical dancer.
HOWARD MIDDLETON
The Houston community leader and first African American member of the Port of Houston Authority’s Port Commission died June 14 at age 92. He was a founding father of what is now the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo’s Black Heritage Committee and served on the Harris County-Houston Sports Authority board.
GERRY MONROE
The outspoken Houston education advocate died April 30 at age 55. He defended the rights of children, parents and teachers, especially those from his alma mater, Jack Yates. He frequently spoke at HISD Board meetings and hosted a YouTube show called “The War Zone.” During one of his last public appearances, he confronted a Texas Education Agency official after the state takeover of HISD.
LAURENCE ‘LARRY’ PAYNE
The Houston civic leader died Nov. 26 at age 73. Payne held key positions in politics, nonprofits, education and media. He worked with the late Congressman Mickey Leland and Mayor Sylvester Turner. His positions ranged from deputy city controller to president and CEO of Houston Habitat for Humanity.
RUBY POINDEXTER
The Houston educator and businesswoman died Aug. 14 at age 95. She taught at Pleasantville Elementary and Miller and Hartman junior highs. She joined her husband Zeb in building the Sunnyside Clinic. She managed Poindexter Dental from 1972 to 1998.
DIANNE JEMISON POLLARD
The former TSU dean and professor died Oct. 4 at age 74. She retired from TSU in 2022 after 44 years of service. Her positions included dean of the Thomas F. Freeman Honors College, professor of Theatre in the Department of Visual and Performing Arts and chair of the Department of Fine Arts.
CHARLES PORTER
The Houston broadcast pioneer died Oct. 2 at age 81. He began his on-air career at KCOH-Radio and was news director at KYOK-Radio. He made history in the early 1970s at KTRK-TV as Houston’s first Black TV reporter and producer. He hosted the public affairs programs “The Show,” “Black Outlook,” and “Interchange.”
WILLIS REED
The New York Knicks Hall of Fame center died March 21 at age 80. Reed helped lead the team to NBA championships in 1970 and 1973. In 1969-70 he became the first player to sweep the MVP awards for the regular season, All-Star Game and NBA Finals.
RICHARD ROUNDTREE
The trailblazing actor who gained fame as a private detective in “Shaft” films beginning in the early 1970s died Oct. 24 at age 81. Roundtree, a former model, was considered the first Black action hero. He returned in sequels “Shaft’s Big Score” and “Shaft in Africa.”
CAROLYN SCANTLEBURY
The former NAACP Houston Branch president died Jan. 12 at age 75. Her other involvement included: vice chair, Friends of the African American Library at the Gregory School; vice chair, Black Go Texan Committee of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, and local campaign manager, Jesse Jackson’s 1984 presidential campaign.
DEMETRIA ‘DEE’ SHABAZZ
The former Houstonian died Sept. 11 at age 56. She was an educator, community volunteer, social justice advocate, oral historian and videographer. She worked to help preserve the Freedmen’s Town historic district in Fourth Ward and was one of the co-founders of the Rutherford B.H. Yates Museum.
WAYNE SHORTER
The pioneering jazz saxophonist and composer died March 2 at age 89. He was a member of Art Blakey’s Jazz Messengers and the Miles Davis Quintet. His compositions “Speak No Evil,” “Black Nile,” “Footprints” and “Nefertiti” became modern jazz standards. He released more than 25 albums and won 12 Grammys.
POLLY SPARKS TURNER
The Houston health and pharmacy pioneer, former academic, community volunteer and regional director of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., died March 30 at age 84.
Her background included associate professor at the TSU College of Pharmacy, chair of the Health Sciences Department and assistant vice president of Alumni Affairs.
TINA TURNER
The unstoppable performer who teamed with husband Ike Turner in the ‘60s and ‘70s and survived an abusive marriage, died May 24 at age 83. She was known for such songs as “Proud Mary,” “Nutbush City Limits” and “What’s Love Got to Do with It.” She sold more than 150 million records and won 12 Grammys.
ANDRE WATTS
The trailblazing classical pianist and prodigy died July 12 at age 77. Watts was one of the few pianists of color to make a career on the international classical music circuit. He was a successful recording artist and a regular guest with major American orchestras.