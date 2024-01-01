When you work an eight hour job plus a gig on the side and you are still struggling to keep your head above water financially – the question is: “What do I need to do to get it together?”

Today, your financial health is just as important as your physical and mental health. Whether you are in the first quarter of your life getting your first job or the last quarter settling into retirement, the tips and pointers shared in these articles will teach you how to better manage your finances. See for yourself.

5 Tips to Become a Homeowner Homeownership is the largest financial undertaking for most Americans and a key to building generational wealth. It can provide a base of security, as building home equity provides you with more financial options in the future. For instance, home equity can be used to pay off debt, increase savings, start a business or invest for the future.

How to Reach Your Financial Goals It’s still early in the New Year, and that means the goals we may have set for ourselves to accomplish in 2023 are still fresh in our minds. Whether you’re prepping to buy a house, purchase a new car, or even start a new business, we talked to Chase Community Manager Cheri Green about tips and resources that can help you stay focused and accomplish your financial goals with confidence.

The Fellowship Initiative – Investing in Our Future Although there’s no secret recipe for success, access to resources like mentors, professional networks and internships can help young people as they navigate the transition from school into the workforce. For over a decade JPMorgan Chase’s flagship college and career readiness program, The Fellowship Initiative has helped young men of color across the country bridge the gap and achieve academic and professional success. To date, the program has helped over 750 young men of color benefit from community, mentorship, leadership, and experiential opportunities, equipping them to achieve academic and professional success.

5 Tips to Get Ahead of Holiday Debt The holiday season is fast approaching, and most people find themselves spending a little – or a lot – more than usual during these festive final months of the year. Americans spend more than $1,450 each year on holiday-related purchases – from gifts and travel to decorations and entertainment. These costs layered into your monthly expenses can significantly strain your budget.

Building a New Legacy: Black Women Investing to Create Generational Wealth Two out of three Black women investors surveyed say building wealth to pass down to future generations was a motivation for why they started investing, according to J.P. Morgan’s recent Diverse Investor Study. J.P. Morgan Wealth Management is committed to expanding investing resources to help more people build their wealth – and they recognize that financial education is a crucial first step in the journey.

For more stories like these, visit the Finances FYI Resource Series sponsored by JPMorgan Chase.