With 2023 behind us, it’s time to recognize that 2024 is poised to be a year of significant change and progress. As we embark on this transformative journey, our focus will be on a myriad of pivotal events that promise to shape the narrative for Houstonians, particularly, the experiences and concerns of the Black community.

At the forefront of our coverage is the inauguration of the new mayoral administration under the leadership of John Whitmire. And of course, as the nation gears up for the presidential race, our coverage will extend beyond conventional political analyses. We plan to explore the voices within the Black community and their perspectives on the candidates, policies, and the broader implications for Houston.

There’s so much on tap in 2024, including how the “Trump effect” continues to resonate across the country; advances made in health and education; setbacks in state government, and much more.

Check out some of the news that we’ll be covering as we’re sure it will shape Houston in 2024.

New mayor, new council With a vision for an “inclusive and equitable Houston,” newly-elected mayor, John Whitmire is poised to take office with a promise to make sure the Black community is served. He’ll do so with a city council that includes four new members, and a total of seven Black council members, as well as a Black city controller in Chris Hollins. We look forward to delving into the policies and initiatives that aim to uplift the Black community and address longstanding issues that have persisted over the years.

Presidential election – the last one standing The presidential election will take place in November of 2024 and this election carries the potential to redefine the landscape of national politics. We are committed to providing a platform for the diverse voices that contribute to this democratic process. Republicans will decide in March who will face off with the likely Democratic nominee Joe Biden (all current polls say it will be Donald Trump). With the unwavering wild card campaign of scholar Dr. Cornel West, it remains to be seen if his candidacy will throw a monkey wrench in the election.

March Primary But before the November election, we’ll vote in the March Primary that has Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee trying to hang onto the congressional seat she’s held for 19 years. Jackson Lee lost her bid for mayor and announced she would seek to keep her seat representing District 18. But Amanda Edwards, who left the mayoral race when Jackson Lee entered, plans to fight for that seat, as well. It’ll be interesting to see if voters go with the old or the new. There will also be a number of judicial races on the ballot, so we’ll be watching how it all plays out.

Education Of course, we’ll be keeping our eyes on all things education. As the Houston Independent School District becomes a “District of Innovation” and navigates the choppy waters they’ve been in since the TEA takeover we’ll be on hand to cover the good, the bad, and the downright controversial as Superintendent Mike Miles tries to move what he had previously called a sinking ship. A Black man (Marc Smith) will be leading Fort Bend ISD, so we’ll be watching that district too; a district that is also constantly embroiled in issues. And there’s the school voucher issue. Gov. Greg Abbott is committed to getting school vouchers passed, so we’re sure that issue isn’t going anywhere.

Higher Education In 2024, expect big changes on the higher education front. Prairie View A&M University is under the leadership of a new president, Dr. Tomeika LeGrande, and she has some big shoes to fill with the departure of Dr. Ruth Simmons. We’ll be watching Texas Southern University, which is currently under the leadership of an interim president after the abrupt resignation of the previous president Dr. Lesia Crumpton-Young. And over at Rice, a Black man is leading the institution and we can’t wait to see what Reginald DesRoches has in store.

Community At our core, we are steadfastly committed to amplifying the voices and stories that matter most to the Black community in Houston. We stand in solidarity with residents in the Fifth Ward as they courageously battle against cancer clusters, shedding light on their resilience, strength, and the pressing need for comprehensive support. As the Texas Department of Transportation undertakes the reconstruction of I-45 through Black and Brown communities, we remain dedicated to bringing attention to the residents’ fight for equitable development and fair treatment, ensuring that their concerns are not overlooked in the midst of progress. In neighborhoods like Sunnyside, Missouri City, and Pleasantville, where the battle against crime persists, our commitment to reporting goes beyond statistics, focusing on the community-driven initiatives and resilience that serve as beacons of hope.

Business Our commitment to comprehensive coverage extends to the thriving Black business community in Houston, where we actively advocate for equitable opportunities. We delve into the imperative task of ensuring that contracts up for bid are awarded to minority businesses, shining a spotlight on the endeavors of Black entrepreneurs and their contributions to the city’s economic landscape. As big changes loom on the horizon for METRO and the Port of Houston, our reporting is dedicated to dissecting the impact of these transformations on Black businesses, emphasizing their role in shaping the city’s infrastructure and economic development. In the ongoing battle for vendors with Houston airports, we are steadfast in our commitment to unraveling the challenges faced by Black entrepreneurs, providing a platform for their voices to be heard, and championing initiatives that foster inclusivity and diversity within Houston’s business ecosystem. Through our stories, we aim to not only inform but also inspire, fostering a community where opportunities are accessible to all, regardless of background or ethnicity.

Healthcare Health, a cornerstone of well-being, takes center stage as we report on the latest advancements that directly affect Houston’s Black residents. From breakthroughs in medical research to initiatives addressing healthcare disparities, our coverage aims to shed light on the evolving landscape of health in our city. We’ll be exploring LBJ’s addition of the new trauma center, Texas Children’s opening of new clinics, and all the stories that affect your physical, mental, and emotional well-being.

State Government In our dedication to providing insightful and impactful coverage, we recognize the critical importance of reporting on Texas state government issues that profoundly affect the Black community. With a focus on diversity and inclusion in government, we aim to scrutinize policies and initiatives that either advance or impede equitable representation, ensuring our audience is informed about the decisions shaping the state’s leadership. As the state grapples with contentious debates surrounding book bans, we commit to shedding light on the implications for the Black community, emphasizing the significance of preserving diverse perspectives and fostering an environment that encourages open dialogue. Additionally, in the ongoing abortion fight, we stand committed to covering the nuanced intersections that impact Black people, families, and institutions, providing comprehensive insights into the legal, social, and healthcare aspects of this complex issue. Our unwavering dedication is rooted in the belief that informed communities are empowered communities, and we strive to be a reliable source for understanding the multifaceted dynamics shaping Texas state policies that impact the lives of Black residents.