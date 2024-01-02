Clyde’s Recap
Hot takes on the moments that shaped 2023
Defender launches branding campaign
As the Defender approaches 95 years in existence, we want to make it clear that we are here to stay and BETTER than ever. As the leading Black information source in the Greater Houston area, we take an extreme amount of pride in what we do and the community we serve through digital, social media, print, events, community responsiveness, and more. We have an exciting campaign entitled “Raising Black Voices” that will kick off at the beginning of the first quarter, which wouldn’t be possible without the funding from a Google News Initiative, donations from you, and the diligent work of the Carlberg Group. So, keep an eye out for Defender billboards, commercials and so much more headed your way in 2024.
Defender Staff expands its community reach
Thank you to FOX 26 for partnering with us on the Defender Top 3 Takeaways airing twice a week during the 5p.m. news segment spotlighting more information about Greater Black Houston. To increase our community involvement and expand our understanding of the content our audience wants and needs, the Defender team will emphasize community connections. Building a strategy around our Managing Editor ReShonda Tate, Associate Editor Aswad Walker, Cultural & Lifestyle Editor Laura Onyeneho, Education Reporter Tannistha Sinha, College & Pro Sports Reporter Terrance Harris, and High School Sports Reporter Jimmie Aggison, we will ask YOU – our readers and advertisers – what the Defender should focus on in 2024. In addition, our talented staff will roll out more videos in 2024 sharing their views and opinions while inviting the community into some of our weekly huddles.
Defender Store opens in 2024
Defender Special Ops Manager Clyde Jiles will introduce a whole new division allowing our audience to access some of the Defender Network’s high-quality, award-winning photos from high school sports and community profiles that can be keepsakes. Other departments are being created in the Defender Store, so stay tuned for some exciting announcements. Another service the Defender will introduce in 2024 is the opportunity for you to list your free or ticketed community events so the community has a central go-to location to keep up with the latest, upcoming happenings. So keep a look out for the new developments coming in 2024.