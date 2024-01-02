Clyde’s Recap
Hot takes on the moments that shaped 2023
It’s a new year and all eyes will be on several newsmakers. From politics to entertainment to sports, there are plenty of personalities to watch in 2024. The Defender takes a look at those leading the pack.
Mayor John Whitmire
Of course, all eyes will be on Houston’s new mayor, John Whitmire as he prepares to lead the country’s fourth-largest city as its 63rd mayor. Whitmire, 74, is replacing term-limited Mayor Sylvester Turner, who was first elected in 2015 and took office in January 2016. Whitmire has served as a state representative from 1973 to 1983, then a state senator in 1983. Whitmire has big plans to bring the city together.
Sylvester Turner
The former mayor has made it clear that after serving two terms in office, he’s ready to take some time for himself. But somehow we don’t see the lifelong politician sitting on his porch and quietly watching the days roll by. We’ve heard rumors of everything from becoming president of Texas Southern University to running for Congress, but the mayor isn’t commenting on what’s next – yet. We’ll stay tuned.
Mike Miles/HISD
HISD will be closely watched as Texas Education Agency-appointed superintendent Mike Miles implements more of his drastic changes.
Chris Hollins
Houston’s newly elected Controller is coming in with his work cut out for him. Tasked with balancing a budget and holding onto a surplus, Hollins will be cracking the financial whip on the city.
Sheila Jackson Lee/Amanda Edwards
For years, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee has represented the 18th Congressional District. When she launched her bid for mayor, State Rep. Amanda Edwards bowed out of the mayoral race and tossed her hat in the ring to take Jackson Lee’s place. After Jackson Lee lost the mayoral race and announced she would seek a return to her seat, Edwards didn’t bow out. She vowed to give the congresswoman a run for the money. So we’ll be watching these two to see how this all plays out.
Marc Smith
The new Fort Bend Independent School District superintendent is coming into an embattled district. Strides have been made academically and fiscally, but leadership has been contentious. It’ll be interesting to see if he’s able to right that ship.
Ruth Simmons
The former president of Prairie View A&M University is now over at Rice University. When she’s not working there, she’s touring the country with her New York Times bestselling memoir and working with Harvard on diversity issues. She officially retired years ago, but she didn’t sit still then, and we don’t expect her to sit still now. We’ll be keeping an eye on what’s next.
James Dixon
The pastor of Community of Faith Church has his hands in some of everything. Between leading the Houston chapter of the NAACP, Dixon is also managing the Houston Sports Authority as president.
Beyoncé
The Queen Bee is forever hustling. And though she’s fresh off the heels of her billion-dollar Rennaisance tour, we don’t expect her to sit still any time soon.
Megan Thee Stallion
The Houston hottie was super busy in 2023 – making music, navigating court trials, giving back to her alma mater, Texas Southern University, getting brand deals, and more. We don’t expect her to let up in 2024. In fact, she’s partnered with Planet Fitness as their brand ambassador. Moreover, she’s teasing that 2024 will be a year unlike any other. We can’t wait to see it!