Sheila Jackson Lee/Amanda Edwards

For years, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee has represented the 18th Congressional District. When she launched her bid for mayor, State Rep. Amanda Edwards bowed out of the mayoral race and tossed her hat in the ring to take Jackson Lee’s place. After Jackson Lee lost the mayoral race and announced she would seek a return to her seat, Edwards didn’t bow out. She vowed to give the congresswoman a run for the money. So we’ll be watching these two to see how this all plays out.