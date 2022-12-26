Can you believe how fast this year flew by? We’ve been staying busy over on the Black Women’s channel and I’m so excited about all that we’ve been doing, from profiles to opinion pieces to solution-driven stories, the Black Women’s Channel is a one-stop shop for issues that matter to Black women.
One thing I love about the Black Women’s Channel is the ability to weigh in on hot topics in our OpEds. If you haven’t had a chance, you’ll definitely want to check those out.
We’re also happy to be highlighting sisters breaking barriers. We have some amazing profiles that are shining a light on Black Girl Magic.
This is just some of the type of stories you’ll find on the Black Women’s Channel on the Defender Network Plus. Check it out as we explore stories about you, by you and for you! Hit me up at reshonda@defendernetwork.com if you have a sister that needs her shine or a story idea for our channel. In the meantime, here’s some of the biggest stories you can find on the Black Women’s Channel!
Black women’s political organizations making a difference
This article is the last of several 2022 Defender Network articles that are part of Solutions Journalism Network’s Advancing Democracy initiative. Solutions Journalism is about reporting on not just problems but providing readers with research on solutions to…Keep reading
Black women & Alopecia: What is it, what can be done about it
For years, Kim Roxie has been helping women enhance their beauty. The Houston native has garnered national acclaim as a makeup artist with her company, Lamik Beauty. But throughout her successful career, she was harboring a secret, she…Keep reading
Awareness rising about Black women & fibroids
For years, Angela Landon has had unbearable cramps during her menstrual cycle. She figured it was normal, but when she started gaining weight in her midsection – despite her extensive workout regimen – she knew it was time…Keep reading
What Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation means for Black America
For many, the historic confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is a tribute to generations of Black Americans who she said paved the way for her elevation to the nation’s highest court. “I have now achieved something far beyond anything my…Keep reading
Blocked blessing? Beyoncé removes Kelis from song
Beyoncé’s new album will no longer contain the “la la la” of Kelis’ Neptunes-produced-hit “Milkshake,” after the interpolation and writing credit were removed from the song “Energy.” Now, many are questioning whether Kelis’ ego blocked her blessing. Most artists want credit…Keep reading
Dealing with Dementia
Houston native Shelly Taylor Page works two stressful, full-time jobs – one as a law professor at Southern Illinois University and the other as a full-time caregiver to her mother, Gigi, who suffers from dementia. “It’s just heartbreaking.…Keep reading
Top 10 greatest Black female athletes
We all know that Serena Williams is the G.O.A.T. But her recent exodus from tennis has us reflecting on other great Black female athletes. We’re taking a look at the Top 10. Check them out and let us…Keep reading