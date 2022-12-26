A Defender Special

These are the stories that captured our interests all year long.

Can you believe how fast this year flew by? We’ve been staying busy over on the Black Women’s channel and I’m so excited about all that we’ve been doing, from profiles to opinion pieces to solution-driven stories, the Black Women’s Channel is a one-stop shop for issues that matter to Black women.

One thing I love about the Black Women’s Channel is the ability to weigh in on hot topics in our OpEds. If you haven’t had a chance, you’ll definitely want to check those out.

We’re also happy to be highlighting sisters breaking barriers. We have some amazing profiles that are shining a light on Black Girl Magic.

This is just some of the type of stories you’ll find on the Black Women’s Channel on the Defender Network Plus. Check it out as we explore stories about you, by you and for you! Hit me up at reshonda@defendernetwork.com if you have a sister that needs her shine or a story idea for our channel. In the meantime, here’s some of the biggest stories you can find on the Black Women’s Channel!