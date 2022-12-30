September Is Sickle Cell Awareness Month
In the United States, about 2,000 babies every year are diagnosed with sickle cell disease when they undergo newborn screening tests. While people with African ancestry are the largest group affected by this disease, it can also affect…
How to Keep Kids Active and Safe This Summer
It can be hard for a child or adolescent to choose outdoor play over video games and social media, but the benefits children receive from physical activity can be profound. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cites…
Caring for the Whole Child During a Weight Loss Journey
Texas Children's Bariatric Surgery Program has been changing the lives of adolescents and their families for over 15 years. For teens who have medical conditions related to obesity, bariatric surgery can improve their health and quality of life.…
Understanding the Recent RSV Surge
Just as the world began to relax restrictions following the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, a collection of other viral illnesses began to surface in the news. One of those diseases, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), drew attention as…
Using Family Communication as a Tool to Promote Diabetes Health in Children
When a child is diagnosed with diabetes, the whole household is affected. "Diabetes is never managed alone, especially in pediatrics," said Ashley Butler, PhD, associate professor of pediatric psychology at Texas Children's Hospital. Currently providing counseling to children…
Family Dinners: Your Secret Weapon in the Battle for Bonding
If it seems like your family gets busier and busier every year, you're not alone. Carving out time for family dinners is more important than eve.
Growing An Herb Garden: It’s Easier Thank You Think!
An herb garden is one of the easiest and best ways to start growing food, even for gardening novices.
Ready, Set, Draw! 8 Creative Things to Do Outside with Chalk
Summer is the perfect time to head outside and play games in the shade. There's nothing more fun than drawing all over the sidewalk with a fresh bucket of chalk! If you'd like to have the snazziest driveway…
Your Essential Checklist for a Late Summer Camping Trip
Camping as a family can seem daunting—kids need so much stuff, don't they? With a bit of careful planning, however, you can easily take a late summer trip and enjoy each other's company away from the demands of daily…