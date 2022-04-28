It was the news that took Twitter by storm.

Billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk bought out Twitter to the tune of $44 billion. The world’s richest man whose known for his candid, controversial, and buzzworthy tweets, will now have control over a social network that has had an influence on social and political news.

According to an announcement from Twitter, Musk will pay about $54.20 a share ($44bn), and upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company. Musk said wants to see Twitter fulfill its “extraordinary potential”, and wanted to see more “free speech” and less moderation. He has also argued that social networks shouldn’t remove comments that, while offensive, are still legal.

Social media experts fret about Musk’s push to relax the rules of engagement on Twitter, but another influential group of people is also concerned about where they stand in this Twitter development… Black Twitter.

Black Twitter is a large influential group of users whose tweets highlight issues impacting the Black community. While Musk’s goals for the social media platform seem ambitious, it could open doors to allow, threats, lies, misinformation, and racist comments to spread without accountability. Mid-terms are closing in and that means there could potentially be a repeat of the propaganda witnessed during the Trump presidency.

Read what folks on Black Twitter had to say about it.

See more Black creativity has always made social media what it is and Twitter is no exception.



It's now owned by Elon Musk, someone whose staffers say was so repulsed by the sight of their Black faces, they had to physically hide when he visited the workplace https://t.co/TKbxfiO7Gt — Bridget Todd 💁🏿 (@BridgetMarie) April 25, 2022

See more because we are celebrating #FreedomOfSpeech on here today i want to remind everyone that Elon Musk's money comes from profiting from South African apartheid, blood jewels, and the deaths of countless black people. He brought these values to Tesla and now to Twitter — Chuck Todd's shamble bangs (@Drea_got_rage) April 25, 2022

See more Black Twitter is always so late a lost. Elon Musk BEEN talking about buying Twitter so they can stop silencing and black balling ppl’s account. He said it’s against the free speech rights. . . And here it is black ppl think he buying it to punish us all 🤦🏽‍♀️ — RMJ (@W_A_Y_S____) April 26, 2022

See more Elon Musk is about treat Black Twitter like he treats the Black employees at Tesla — RiRi 💛 (@RiRiNiccole) April 26, 2022

See more I don’t understand the outrage over Elon Musk’s acquisition. Twitter wasn’t black owned before today, and Jack Dorsey wasn’t a savior. — B. Harris (@bdharris51) April 25, 2022

See more Also, Tesla is being sued RIGHT NOW by thousands of Black current and former employees (and the state of California) for racial discrimination. If that's the type of environment Elon Musk brings to Twitter, I don't want it. https://t.co/WlBnep1iMp — Britni Danielle (@BritniDWrites) April 25, 2022