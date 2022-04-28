It was the news that took Twitter by storm.
Billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk bought out Twitter to the tune of $44 billion. The world’s richest man whose known for his candid, controversial, and buzzworthy tweets, will now have control over a social network that has had an influence on social and political news.
According to an announcement from Twitter, Musk will pay about $54.20 a share ($44bn), and upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company. Musk said wants to see Twitter fulfill its “extraordinary potential”, and wanted to see more “free speech” and less moderation. He has also argued that social networks shouldn’t remove comments that, while offensive, are still legal.
Social media experts fret about Musk’s push to relax the rules of engagement on Twitter, but another influential group of people is also concerned about where they stand in this Twitter development… Black Twitter.
Black Twitter is a large influential group of users whose tweets highlight issues impacting the Black community. While Musk’s goals for the social media platform seem ambitious, it could open doors to allow, threats, lies, misinformation, and racist comments to spread without accountability. Mid-terms are closing in and that means there could potentially be a repeat of the propaganda witnessed during the Trump presidency.
Read what folks on Black Twitter had to say about it.