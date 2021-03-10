Lyric “Yhung” Chanel captured the thoughts of so many across the U.S. and beyond. The Georgia native had such a positive outlook on life despite her years-long battle with brain cancer and anaplastic ependymoma, a tumor that forms when cells in the central nervous system begin to multiply rapidly. In children, the tumor often occurs in the brain. The self-proclaimed super fan lost her battle with the deadly disease at age 13.

In November of 2020, Lyric had surgery in the Texas Medical Center to remove a tumor, but unfortunately, the tumor grew back and spread to various parts of her brain within two months. Doctors informed the family that there was not much else they could do to save Lyric’s life.

Lyric and her family documented her journey through Instagram where her platform grew as a source of inspiration. Her page @Yhung.Chanel earned over 500k followers offering support and joy in her comment section. The update about her health situation was shared on Wednesday.

“Just got news from Dr that Lyric is Dying and only have days to live…. These are the hardest words to have to hear,” the Instagram caption stated.

After news of her passing spread last week, Beyoncé sang some of her hit songs like “Brown Skin Girl,” “Halo” and “Love on Top” as videos and pictures of Chanel danced across the screen.

When Beyoncé sang “Love on Top,” she switched the song lyrics from “baby” to “Lyric.” “Lyric, it’s you,” she sings.

This wasn’t the first time the Houston mega-star honored the 4-time brain surgery survivor In September, Beyoncé sent Chanel flowers while she was recovering from her fourth brain surgery.

The flowers were accompanied with a card that read, “Honey, Honey I can see the stars all the way from here, I can feel the sun whenever you’re near. I was so moved to see how these lyrics inspired you, not nearly as much as you inspired me. I can’t wait to meet you one day and I’m so happy you’re home safely. You are a survivor. God bless, B.”

Chanel’s family shared Beyoncé’s tribute on Lyric’s Instagram account with the caption thanking the entertainment icon: “I’m so grateful that Lyric was able to hear you sing to her before she left this world.”

“I love you with all of my heart,” Beyoncé said concluding the video.

Houston rapper Trae The Truth have also supported young Lyric as she documented her journey through Instagram. The rapper and Lyric grew to share a bond, as he often referred to her as his “niece,” despite no genetic relation. He shared a post on Instagram for Lyric after learning of the heartbreaking news.

“I Got Tha Call U Needed Me & I jumped on the First Flight Out….. Promised I would Make It To U and I Did…. I Dont Care What the Doctors Said, God Has The Last Say So… Until Then Just Know Yo Unc Fightin Side By Side Wit You…. Love You.” the Texas rapper wrote on Instagram after he learned of the news she had been given days to live. “I Appreciate Everyone Prayin to uplift Her .. She Still Fightin Strong.”

As Lyric documented her experience with cancer, she also expressed her joy. Through her Instagram account, she became known as a super Beyoncé fan and often uploaded videos singing along the words to her favorite songs. Queen Bey herself saw Lyric and reached out with heartfelt messages and gifts on multiple occurrences.

In October, Lyric was gifted a coveted Ivy Park box from Beyoncé containing merchandise from the fall release. She reportedly received the full line of clothing, shoes, and accessories.

“Thank you so much @beyonce this couldn’t have come at a better time,” she wrote in the caption to one of the videos highligting her new gear according to the report.. “[I] just got back from the getting Chemo and look at the surprise that was waiting. I love you so much”

Funeral arrangements have not been announced by the family at this time. A tribute video was shared to her Instagram page.

Lyric was also honored by other celebrities, including Cardi B, and Beyoncé’s mom, Tina Knowles-Lawson. Knowles-Lawson said Lyric brought “light and hope to the world.”