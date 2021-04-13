Marriage Enrichment Conference 2021: How to Have a God-Focused Marriage in a Pandemic Driven World, Apr. 24, 10am – 12:30pm [VIRTUAL]

Over the last 12 months, Most marriages have experienced a tremendous amount of pressure, worries , and concerns. The truth is, We need a break from it all, and get back to what matters most in our marriage. Please join us for our virtual marriage conference, Saturday April 24, 2021 from 10 AM to 12:30 PM. The cost: FREE. Please click the following link to register: https://goodhope.ccbchurch.com/goto/forms/306/responses/new

2021 Houston Zydeco Fest, Apr. 24, 2pm – 10pm [LIVE]

The biggest and baddest Zydeco Festival in Texas is coming. We hope you are ready to experience the biggest Zydeco bands on the planet, the most delicious food provided by top-ranked food vendors and best party of your life at the 2021 Houston Zydeco Fest. Come out and enjoy games, contests and other activities, all on the comfort of a beautiful outdoor park venue in downtown Houston (600 Louisiana St., 77002). There’s only a limited amount of tickets that will be sold at a discounted price, so act fast. For those tickets and for more information, visit www.HoustonZydecoFest.com.

International Dance Day, Apr. 29, 7pm – 7:45pm [VIRTUAL]

In honor of International Dance Day, SummerStage pays tribute to BAM’s DanceAfrica, America’s largest celebration of dance from the African diaspora. Created in 1977, under the artistic direction of Founding Elder, Chuck “Baba” Davis, the Brooklyn-based festival is a beloved Memorial Day weekend event, drawing up to 30,000 visitors annually. The program will feature a talk between the festival’s artistic director and founder of Forces of Nature Dance Theater, Abdel Salaam, and DanceAfrica producer, Charmaine Warren. The informal conversation will cover Salaam’s experience with DanceAfrica as a performer and now artistic director, and will be followed by breathtaking excerpts from past festival performances. Your viewing options include SummerStageAnywhere.org, Instagram (SummerStage), YouTube (NYCSummerStage), Facebook (SummerStageNYC) and/or Twitch (SummerStageNYC).

The Creatives Market at AXELRAD, Apr. 25, 2pm – 7pm [LIVE]

Please join us for the Creatives Market which will take place in the awesome AXELRAD Hammock Garden (1517 Alabama, Houston, 77004)! You can enjoy some refreshing cocktails, yummy Boombox Tacos while shopping some cool local artist & makers! For vendor inquiries visit Booking@shoplocalmarket.com.