In the third installment of the Society of Africans in the Diaspora’s CoBlack Summit Series, members of Houston’s Pan-African community were invited to participate in the conversation as panelists wrestled with the gathering’s topic, “Beyond Slavery Identity.”

The purpose of the gathering, according to SAiD’s director Debo Folorunsho was to discuss the historical contributions that Africans (Blacks) have made to societies around the globe.

“The conversation centered around bold and meaningful action on how to honor one’s ancestors, and what lessons should be passed down to the next generation,” Folorunsho said. “The main objectives of the summit were to promote a greater knowledge of history and respect for the diverse heritage, culture and contribution of people of African descent to the development of societies.”