Here’s a thought: Why don’t you give your community the gift of a better “you”? And you can do so by gifting yourself these three things listed below.

KNOWLEDGE OF SELF

The foundational spiritual directive “Man/Woman know thyself” can be found in nearly all religious teachings. Those words were said to have been inscribed above the entrance to the ancient African Mystery Temples and were seen as the key to everything. It’s considered the ground floor, that all-important “foundation” to any and everything you do in life. Without it, without that foundation, you’ll end up building your life on sinking sand or shaky ground. This is probably why folk who either can’t see or are afraid of our humanity work so hard to block any books, movies, or school courses that speak to a knowledge of self. But via self-determination and creativity, we can access what we need and learn and internalize those messages so we can become our best selves.

RADICAL SELF-CARE

We spend so much time and energy caring for others that we give little or nothing to caring for self. Part of that is the “hero complex” many of us operate under. We see denial of personal needs as proof of our heroism and our good heart. However, denying care to self can also be seen as a byproduct of internalized self-hate, not seeing yourself as worthy of rest, peace, rejuvenation, etc. And you can’t give others your best if you’re running on empty. So remember, self-love isn’t selfish. You are just as valuable as those folk you serve. Give yourself some of that time and attention you give to others.

JOY

We deserve that in spades. Folk are forever trying to steal our joy. Many of us have even been conditioned to believe that outwardly expressing joy makes us look weak or problematic. And you can kinda understand that when you realize our enslaved ancestors were literally beaten if they didn’t smile and sing when their family members were being sold to other plantations. We were forced to wear fake smiles – to offer open expressions of “joy” regardless of the pain we felt – under the threat of torture. So, I understand our subconscious commitment to mean-muggin’. However, if we are to embrace our full humanity, we’ve got to realize that allowing that past (yet still present) trauma to block us from experiencing and expressing our joy is letting the enslavers keep us enslaved. One thing underappreciated about Malcolm X was his willingness to flash that beautiful, powerful smile, especially when he was with his wife and children. Even in the midst of his storms, he gave himself permission to experience, feel, and express joy. We should all be so bold.