If you happen to pay a visit to Walker Nation (my family home) at any time during the Christmas season, you’re more than likely gonna see us watching Christmas classics… or at least classics from our perspective.

Some make the list out of my own childhood nostalgia. Others are on here because, over the years, they simply became favorites in our home. But “irregardless” of how they made the list, here are those must-see shows and movies we check out annually to help ring in the season. FYI… they’re presented in no certain order.

A Charlie Brown Christmas

A Charlie Brown Christmas. (Courtesy: ABC)

This is the best of all Charlie Brown holiday specials. Better than The Great Pumpkin. Better than the Thanksgiving episode where they started off eating popcorn and Peppermint Pattie was shooting her shot with “Chuck.” The Christmas episode has multiple classic moments: 1) Charlie Brown picking that little flick-ted tree, 2) Charlie Brown getting clowned for picking said tree, 3) the dance-off during play rehearsal, and of course, 4) the Linus sermon – “That’s what Christmas is all about Charlie Brown. But maybe the best “moment” isn’t even a moment. For me, it’s not even Christmas without jamming that soundtrack by the Vince Guaraldi Trio.

This Christmas

This Christmas. (Courtesy: Netflix)

There are so many beautiful Blackfolk in this movie, This Christmas is worth your viewing time for that alone. But the movie offers so much more. Like the focus on family. Like the dynamics between and among siblings. Like the acknowledgment of the challenges and blessings that come with a blended family. Like the existence of cousins and play cousins that are just as much a part of one’s nuclear family as anyone else. And the impact secrets, unresolved trauma and fear and shame have on individuals and relationships. And again, I just love the focus on family, working through dysfunction and all. This is a definite Christmas season view for Walker Nation.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas

How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

I know some of y’all prefer the Jim Carrey version, while others like the more modern animated offering. Though the Carrey movie has its positives, give me the original all day long. And that song, “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch,” sets the tone for the whole thing.

Let It Snow

Let it Snow. (Courtesy: Netflix)

If you missed this new-age classic, bruhman, who starred in the movie Dope and who voiced Miles Morales in those Spider-Man Spider-verse movies (Shameik Moore), is the main character. But there are plenty of characters and plenty of storylines to follow in this, dare I say, heartwarming flick.

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.

Watching this, and A Charlie Brown Christmas, as an adult, you notice how absolutely vicious and cruel characters were treated. They didn’t just call Charlie Brown a blockhead, they said he was stupid, useless, a moron, etc. Damn! And in “Rudolph,” Santa, a grown-a man, clowns the youthful “Red-Nose” for having a… red nose. And another grown-as adult figure, the flying coach, tells the other reindeer youth to ostracize Rudolph and don’t allow him to play “any reindeer games.” Mayne. And if that weren’t bad enough, Rudolph’s own father refused to access his own son’s natural appearance. I remember loving this show as a kid, but I think I may have just talked myself into giving Rudolph the boot. I’m sure gonna miss Yukon Cornelius, Hermey the elf who wanted to be a dentist, Burl Ives as the Snowman, the Island of Misfit toys and the Abominable (aka “Bumble”).

Miracle on 34 th Street

Natalie Wood and Edmund Gwenn in Miracle on 34th Street.

There’s a reason this classic (the original version 1947 version) is considered one of the best Christmas movies ever. And it was confronting the over-commercialism of the holiday in the 40s while still uplifting the magic of the season – which is humans seeing the Divine in themselves and each other, and then acting accordingly. That’s when miracles happen!

A Christmas Carol

A Christmas Carol. (Courtesy: TCM)

It doesn’t really matter which version of the gazillion versions available of this movie telling of the Charles Dickens tale that you choose, though I prefer the 1938 version, they all deliver the same powerful messages on how to live your life in service to others and not just yourself. You don’t even have to believe in or celebrate Christmas to get behind a message like that.

Jingle Jangle

Jingle Jangle. (Courtesy: Netflix)

Me and the wife were excited when Jingle Jangle came out. Blackfolk from beginning to end, gracing the screen and doing their thing while offering up a holiday tale with important messages and life lessons. Though we both agreed it was a long-a movie, it was still worth it. And it joined the list of annual must-see movies/shows in the Walker household. If you haven’t seen it, give it a shot.