Houston ISD will host a series of eight family events to share more information about the changes in the district.

The community events will be held at various sites throughout the district and families are encouraged to attend the one closest to them. Attendees can register for the event and submit questions for Superintendent Mike Miles and his team ahead of each meeting. In addition to the meetings, families at New Education System school will be invited to campus-based community meetings once in July and August.

These meetings come after a few contentious HISD school board meetings after the Texas Education Agency took over HISD. One meeting ended with a teacher being arrested. Many critics have said that the process lacked transparency and they have not been able to talk to Mike Miles, nor TEA Commissioner Mike Morath. They also say the takeover targets primarily communities of color.

Tuesday, June 27

6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Forest Brook Middle, 7525 Tidwell Rd., 77016

6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Forest Brook Middle, 7525 Tidwell Rd., 77016 Thursday, June 29

6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Williams Middle, 6100 Knox St., 77091

6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Williams Middle, 6100 Knox St., 77091 Tuesday, July 11

6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Pugh Elementary, 1147 Kress St., 77020

6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Pugh Elementary, 1147 Kress St., 77020 Thursday, July 13

6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Marshall Middle, 1115 Noble St., 77009

6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Marshall Middle, 1115 Noble St., 77009 Tuesday, July 18

6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Hattie Mae White Educational Support Center, 4400 W. 18th St., 77092

6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Hattie Mae White Educational Support Center, 4400 W. 18th St., 77092 Thursday, July 20

6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Virtual

6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Virtual Thursday, July 27

6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Sugar Grove Middle, 8405 Bonhomme Rd., 77074

6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Sugar Grove Middle, 8405 Bonhomme Rd., 77074 Saturday, July 29

9:30 a.m. – 11 a.m.

West Briar Middle, 13733 Brimhurst Dr., 77077

9:30 a.m. – 11 a.m. West Briar Middle, 13733 Brimhurst Dr., 77077 Tuesday, Aug. 1

6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Stevenson Middle, 9595 Winkler Dr., 77017

6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Stevenson Middle, 9595 Winkler Dr., 77017 Wednesday, Aug. 2

6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Attucks Middle, 4330 Bellfort St., 77051



– Written by Ariel Worthy