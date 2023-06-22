Houston ISD will host a series of eight family events to share more information about the changes in the district.
The community events will be held at various sites throughout the district and families are encouraged to attend the one closest to them. Attendees can register for the event and submit questions for Superintendent Mike Miles and his team ahead of each meeting. In addition to the meetings, families at New Education System school will be invited to campus-based community meetings once in July and August.
These meetings come after a few contentious HISD school board meetings after the Texas Education Agency took over HISD. One meeting ended with a teacher being arrested. Many critics have said that the process lacked transparency and they have not been able to talk to Mike Miles, nor TEA Commissioner Mike Morath. They also say the takeover targets primarily communities of color.
- Tuesday, June 27
6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Forest Brook Middle, 7525 Tidwell Rd., 77016
- Thursday, June 29
6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Williams Middle, 6100 Knox St., 77091
- Tuesday, July 11
6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Pugh Elementary, 1147 Kress St., 77020
- Thursday, July 13
6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Marshall Middle, 1115 Noble St., 77009
- Tuesday, July 18
6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Hattie Mae White Educational Support Center, 4400 W. 18th St., 77092
- Thursday, July 20
6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Virtual
- Thursday, July 27
6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Sugar Grove Middle, 8405 Bonhomme Rd., 77074
- Saturday, July 29
9:30 a.m. – 11 a.m.
West Briar Middle, 13733 Brimhurst Dr., 77077
- Tuesday, Aug. 1
6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Stevenson Middle, 9595 Winkler Dr., 77017
- Wednesday, Aug. 2
6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Attucks Middle, 4330 Bellfort St., 77051
– Written by Ariel Worthy