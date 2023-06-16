Blueridge Boy Scout Troop 434 has a long history of producing Eagle Scouts; a legacy that recently continued with a ceremony welcoming Nasir Benjamin Starks and Grant Anderson Gault into the ranks.

Led by current Scoutmaster Lionel Tomlin along with assistant Scoutmasters Roland Foster and Arthur Gibbs, Blueridge Methodist Church has served as home to Troop 434 for several years, and has produced 40 Eagle Scouts between 2000 and 2023, with Starks and Gault being the newest members.

Starks started his scouting journey as a Tiger Cub with Pack 3434, advancing through Cub Scouts until achieving the Arrow of Light as a Webelo. Starks, an active member of Blueridge Methodist Church, recently graduated from Bellaire High School where he was a member of the National Honor Society, Concert Chorale and track team, among many other organizations and activities.

“For my Eagle Scout project, I replaced the outdoor carpet on the exterior of Blueridge Methodist Church, the home of my troop and the church I have attended most of my life,” said Starks. “I heard a lot of little complaints about the age and condition of the carpet being dangerous so I thought it would help a lot of people who come through the church’s front doors and make the entrance more visually appealing.”

Gault, a rising senior at Lamar High School with a 4.1 GPA, is known by friends to be both quiet and reserved, and at the same time full of jokes. But Grant has been very serious about scouting since he first got involved while in third grade.

Troop 434 leaders say scouting has been good to Gault, helping him develop self-confidence, leadership, citizenship skills and pride in his culture as evidenced by his participation in his school’s Black Heritage Society.

Gault’s heart for service led him to choose a very specific Eagle Scout project.

“My Eagle Scout Project was building planter boxes for a senior apartment complex (Mariposa). I chose this as a way for senior citizens to get a chance to explore or express a passion for plants and give them the opportunity to start a garden which also allows them to stay active,” the future engineer said.

“The most challenging process of becoming an Eagle Scout was the organization of the Eagle Scout project. You must be extremely thoughtful of all components and try to find the right time not only for yourself but the troop as well in order to get this project complete, but after that you know exactly what to do and execute,” he added.

Many of the Troop 434 Eagle Scouts were in attendance at the “Court of Honor” (Eagle Scout ceremony), which was held at Blueridge Baptist Church (9621 Chesterfield Dr., 77051).

“In 2000, Troop 434 honored its first Eagle Scout, Brandon Achane, who now serves as one of our assistant Scoutmasters,” Sandra Washington, Troop 434 Board of Review member said. “Since 2000, as youngsters have joined the troop, the parents have been informed of our goals for their sons: to prepare them for life as they encounter societal challenges.”

“We have got to catch them before they get immersed in perfume and athletics. If we can get them by the time they enter high school, I think we can get them to Eagle,” the Troop’s Scoutmaster Emeritus, Sullivan Thornton said.

For Washington, the highlight of the ceremony was “observing the number of Eagle Scouts who matriculated through Troop 434 to return and support this event.”

And she was not the only one beaming with pride, along with the family members of Starks and Gault. The Troop 434 “OGs” were in the house and bursting with pride, as well. Some of these include

Grant Anderson Gault (left) and Nasir Benjamin Starks (right) Credit: Roland Foster

Grant Anderson posing for photos Credit: Roland Foster

Troop 434 Eagle Scouts Credit: Roland Foster

Grant Anderson Gault, a new 434 Eagle Scout receiving award Credit: Roland Foster

Nasir Benjamin Starks, a new 434 Eagle Scout receiving award Credit: Roland Foster

Troop 434 Eagle Scouts Credit: Roland Foster

Nasir Benjamin Starks and Grant Anderson posing for photos Credit: Roland Foster

London Wilson Sr. (back row, red cap) sits with other past Blueridge scout leaders, Elows Ewing (front left), Carstell A. Walker Jr. and Charles Mills who recently received the Congressional Medal of Honor. Credit: Aswad Walker

The two newest Troop 434 Eagle Scouts Grant Anderson Gault (left) and Nasir Benjamin Starks (right) surrounded by fellow Troop 434 Eagle Scouts during the recent ceremony honoring their achievement held at Blueridge Baptist Church, May 2023. Credit: Roland Foster

London Wilson Sr., now 98, the troop’s first scoutmaster; Troop Committee chair Elows Ewing; and committee members Carstell A. Walker Jr. and Charles Mills who recently received the Congressional Medal of Honor.

Blueridge Methodist Church has been in the scouting game for 55 years.

Cub Scout Pack 3434 was organized in 1968 with leaders Lonnie Burrell (Cubmaster), Freddie Mayshack (Den Mother) and Jessie Porter (Den Mother). Boy Scout Troop 434 was started with Wilson as Scoutmaster and Assistant Scoutmasters Robert Bass and Marcellus Washington.

At Blueridge, several members support the scouts, including Barbara Rayford, who has been Cubmaster of Pack 3434 for the past 34 years. Community members, as well, have provided support, like District Representative Mr. Louis McKinney, who the Blueridge family members describe as being “very instrumental in helping the Eagle candidates achieve their rank.”

Starks and Gault both agree that though the scouting journey is challenging, it’s a life game-changer, and they encourage children considering scouting, to do it.

“Go for it! It is fun and is a sign of dedication and hard work,” said Gault.

“I think it is good for all children to know that the Scouts of America have a great program that will help them learn more about the world around them and themselves, and sticking with it is 100% worth it,” Starks said.