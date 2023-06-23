The Office of Harris County Attorney Christian D. Menefee has selected 32 students to participate in the office’s 2nd annual Summer Legal Academy (SLA), a two-week experiential learning program that exposes high school students to law school and the practice of law. Students from 17 independent school districts in Harris County submitted applications.
“I created the Summer Legal Academy to ensure students across Harris County can have the tools they need to consider becoming an attorney,” said Menefee. “I’m incredibly excited about this year’s group of talented, diverse students. We all have to do our part to help pave the way for the next generation of attorneys.
“I’m thrilled that these kids will leave the County Attorney’s Office knowing more about their skills, their career plans, and that they can accomplish anything if they work hard and put their mind to it.”
The 2023 Harris County Attorney’s Office Summer Legal Academy participating students are as follows:
Aaron Cordoba
KIPP Houston High School
Aurelio Manriquez
Rose M. Avalos P-TECH School
Beverly Santos
Houston Heights School
Brianna Thomas
Klein High School
Camari Oakley
Cypress Lakes High School
Cameron Dilney
Bridgeland High School
Colin Clark
Lamar High School
Courage Nsude
Westside High School
Edgar Euceda
Elsik High School
Elijah Johnson
Bellaire High School
Elin Richardson
Kingwood High School
Fabian Perez
North Houston Early College High School
Isabella Coronado
Westside High School
Julian Garcia
YES Prep West Secondary
Kaitlyn Moore
North Shore Senior High School
Kelly Gonzalez
Northside High School
Lance Williams
Carl Wunsche Sr. High School
LaShaun Tucker
Sharpstown High School
Lathan Smith
Cy-Fair High School
Lila Saenz
Kinder High School of the Performing and Visual Arts
Lola (Luca) Vela
Spring Early College Academy
Maisa Ahmad
Klein Collins High School
Malaina Jones
Klein Oak High School
Mark Pena
Avalos P-Tech High School
Marwah Wesal
Cypress Springs High School
Napolean McCormick III
Patrica E. Paetow High School
Natalia Nguyen
Carnegie Vanguard High School
Natalie Flores
Challenge Early College High School
Neveah Gutierrez
North Shore 10th Grade Center
Savannah Macias
Dr. Kirk Lewis Career and Technical High School
Tierra Roberts
Atascocita High School
Ty’Tiana Peoples
Nimitz High School