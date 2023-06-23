The Office of Harris County Attorney Christian D. Menefee has selected 32 students to participate in the office’s 2nd annual Summer Legal Academy (SLA), a two-week experiential learning program that exposes high school students to law school and the practice of law. Students from 17 independent school districts in Harris County submitted applications.

“I created the Summer Legal Academy to ensure students across Harris County can have the tools they need to consider becoming an attorney,” said Menefee. “I’m incredibly excited about this year’s group of talented, diverse students. We all have to do our part to help pave the way for the next generation of attorneys.

“I’m thrilled that these kids will leave the County Attorney’s Office knowing more about their skills, their career plans, and that they can accomplish anything if they work hard and put their mind to it.”

The 2023 Harris County Attorney’s Office Summer Legal Academy participating students are as follows:

Aaron Cordoba

KIPP Houston High School

Aurelio Manriquez

Rose M. Avalos P-TECH School

Beverly Santos

Houston Heights School

Brianna Thomas

Klein High School

Camari Oakley

Cypress Lakes High School

Cameron Dilney

Bridgeland High School

Colin Clark

Lamar High School

Courage Nsude

Westside High School

Edgar Euceda

Elsik High School

Elijah Johnson

Bellaire High School

Elin Richardson

Kingwood High School

Fabian Perez

North Houston Early College High School

Isabella Coronado

Westside High School

Julian Garcia

YES Prep West Secondary

Kaitlyn Moore

North Shore Senior High School

Kelly Gonzalez

Northside High School

Lance Williams

Carl Wunsche Sr. High School

LaShaun Tucker

Sharpstown High School

Lathan Smith

Cy-Fair High School

Lila Saenz

Kinder High School of the Performing and Visual Arts

Lola (Luca) Vela

Spring Early College Academy

Maisa Ahmad

Klein Collins High School

Malaina Jones

Klein Oak High School

Mark Pena

Avalos P-Tech High School

Marwah Wesal

Cypress Springs High School

Napolean McCormick III

Patrica E. Paetow High School

Natalia Nguyen

Carnegie Vanguard High School

Natalie Flores

Challenge Early College High School

Neveah Gutierrez

North Shore 10th Grade Center

Savannah Macias

Dr. Kirk Lewis Career and Technical High School

Tierra Roberts

Atascocita High School

Ty’Tiana Peoples

Nimitz High School