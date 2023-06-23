Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee.
Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee. Credit: Christian Menefee

The Office of Harris County Attorney Christian D. Menefee has selected 32 students to participate in the office’s 2nd annual Summer Legal Academy (SLA), a two-week experiential learning program that exposes high school students to law school and the practice of law. Students from 17 independent school districts in Harris County submitted applications.

“I created the Summer Legal Academy to ensure students across Harris County can have the tools they need to consider becoming an attorney,” said Menefee. “I’m incredibly excited about this year’s group of talented, diverse students. We all have to do our part to help pave the way for the next generation of attorneys.

“I’m thrilled that these kids will leave the County Attorney’s Office knowing more about their skills, their career plans, and that they can accomplish anything if they work hard and put their mind to it.”

The 2023 Harris County Attorney’s Office Summer Legal Academy participating students are as follows:

Aaron Cordoba
KIPP Houston High School

Aurelio Manriquez
Rose M. Avalos P-TECH School

Beverly Santos
Houston Heights School

Brianna Thomas
Klein High School

Camari Oakley
Cypress Lakes High School

Cameron Dilney
Bridgeland High School

Colin Clark
Lamar High School

Courage Nsude
Westside High School

Edgar Euceda
Elsik High School

Elijah Johnson
Bellaire High School

Elin Richardson
Kingwood High School

Fabian Perez
North Houston Early College High School

Isabella Coronado
Westside High School

Julian Garcia
YES Prep West Secondary

Kaitlyn Moore
North Shore Senior High School

Kelly Gonzalez
Northside High School

Lance Williams
Carl Wunsche Sr. High School

LaShaun Tucker
Sharpstown High School

Lathan Smith
Cy-Fair High School

Lila Saenz
Kinder High School of the Performing and Visual Arts

Lola (Luca) Vela
Spring Early College Academy

Maisa Ahmad
Klein Collins High School

Malaina Jones
Klein Oak High School

Mark Pena
Avalos P-Tech High School

Marwah Wesal
Cypress Springs High School

Napolean McCormick III
Patrica E. Paetow High School

Natalia Nguyen
Carnegie Vanguard High School

Natalie Flores
Challenge Early College High School

Neveah Gutierrez
North Shore 10th Grade Center

Savannah Macias
Dr. Kirk Lewis Career and Technical High School

Tierra Roberts
Atascocita High School

Ty’Tiana Peoples
Nimitz High School