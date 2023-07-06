One way to enjoy the summer and take in some culture is to take in a play or two. Well, here are seven Black plays to check out this summer.
Fade to Black Play Festival
June 22-24
8pm nightly
MATCH Theater
3400 Main St., Houston, TX 77002
(832) 877-7609
Phenomenal Woman
June 29 – July 30
Ensemble Theatre
3535 Main St., Houston, TX 77002
(713) 520-0055
Queen To Be
June 30 & July 1
Young Performers Program Session One
Ensemble Theatre
3535 Main St., Houston, TX 77002
(713) 520-0055
Leap Day
July 28 – 29
Young Performers Program Session Two
Ensemble Theatre
3535 Main St., Houston, TX 77002
(713) 520-0055
An Evening with Booker T. Jones
Friday, July 7
8:30pm – 10:30pm
Miller Outdoor Theatre, Hermann Park
(832) 487-7102
Booker T. Jones is a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, GRAMMY Lifetime Achievement Award recipient and arguably the most famous Hammond B3 player in history.
Dumpstaphunk
Saturday, July 8
8:30pm – 10:30pm
Miller Outdoor Theatre
Hermann Park
(832) 487-7102
Dumpstaphunk stands out amongst New Orleans’ best, cementing themselves as one of the funkiest bands to ever arise from the Crescent City. Born on the Jazz & Heritage Festival stage, and descended from Neville and Meters family bloodlines, these soldiers of funk ignite a deep, gritty groove that dares listeners not to move. Their performances combine ingenious musicianship through complex funk, rock, and jazz arrangements accompanied by soulful melodies and Big Easy traditions.
Uptown
Friday, August 11
8:30pm – 10:30pm
Miller Outdoor Theatre, Hermann Park
(832) 487-7102
Fusing Bruno-Mars-caliber stage presence with top-tier vocals and wall-to-wall choreography, the men of Uptown combine the smooth stylings of R&B with the fresh hits of today in a unique and modern show that gets every crowd on their feet!