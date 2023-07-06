One way to enjoy the summer and take in some culture is to take in a play or two. Well, here are seven Black plays to check out this summer.

Fade to Black Play Festival Flyer – 2023 Credit: Fade to Black Play Festival

June 22-24

8pm nightly

MATCH Theater

3400 Main St., Houston, TX 77002

(832) 877-7609

Phenomenal Woman at Ensemble Theatre – 2023 Credit: Ensemble Theatre

June 29 – July 30

Ensemble Theatre

3535 Main St., Houston, TX 77002

(713) 520-0055

Young Performers Program at Ensemble Theatre.

June 30 & July 1

Young Performers Program Session One

Ensemble Theatre

3535 Main St., Houston, TX 77002

(713) 520-0055

Young Performers Program at Ensemble Theatre.

July 28 – 29

Young Performers Program Session Two

Ensemble Theatre

3535 Main St., Houston, TX 77002

(713) 520-0055

A night concert at the Miller Outdoor Theatre.

Friday, July 7

8:30pm – 10:30pm

Miller Outdoor Theatre, Hermann Park

(832) 487-7102

Booker T. Jones is a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, GRAMMY Lifetime Achievement Award recipient and arguably the most famous Hammond B3 player in history.

The Dumpstaphunk crew standing outside of a club.

Saturday, July 8

8:30pm – 10:30pm

Miller Outdoor Theatre

Hermann Park

(832) 487-7102

Dumpstaphunk stands out amongst New Orleans’ best, cementing themselves as one of the funkiest bands to ever arise from the Crescent City. Born on the Jazz & Heritage Festival stage, and descended from Neville and Meters family bloodlines, these soldiers of funk ignite a deep, gritty groove that dares listeners not to move. Their performances combine ingenious musicianship through complex funk, rock, and jazz arrangements accompanied by soulful melodies and Big Easy traditions.

The Uptown trio standing for a photo.

Friday, August 11

8:30pm – 10:30pm

Miller Outdoor Theatre, Hermann Park

(832) 487-7102

Fusing Bruno-Mars-caliber stage presence with top-tier vocals and wall-to-wall choreography, the men of Uptown combine the smooth stylings of R&B with the fresh hits of today in a unique and modern show that gets every crowd on their feet!