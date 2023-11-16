For over two decades, Musicians on Call (MOC) has been a guiding light, bringing live and recorded music to the bedside of patients, creating moments of hope and healing in healthcare environments across the nation.

Now, they’re expanding their reach to Houston and are calling on the local community to make an impactful stride toward transforming healthcare experiences for patients, families, and caregivers in the area.

MOC’s new venture in Houston is in partnership with HCA Healthcare to focus on building up their current volunteer base.

“With their help, we are connected to three hospitals across the city,” said PJ Cowan, program director at Musicians on Call. “We’re starting programs in Kingwood, HCA Clearlake, and the Women’s Hospital of Texas, which we started our first bedside pilot program there Oct. 5.”

Musicians on Call sings tunes for hospital patient. (Credit: Musicians on Call)

They’re looking for a harmonious ensemble of musicians and music enthusiasts to join their cause as certified MOC volunteers. Volunteer musicians who are local, professional-caliber talents, will be at the forefront of this heartwarming initiative.

At the same time, Volunteer Guides will act as the indispensable “eyes and ears” of MOC, guiding the musicians through the experience of playing for patients, all while ensuring seamless communication between families and medical staff. It’s a call for anyone with a passion for music to make a lasting difference in the lives of individuals who need it most.

Musicians on Call volunteer Lain Gray [with Guitar] and PJ Cowan, Project Manager of Musicians on Call [left] at the Women’s Hospital of Texas. (Credit: Musicians on Call)

Lain Gray, a Musician on Call volunteer, has been in the music industry for more than 25 years and wanted to share his gift as a way to bring positivity and happiness to those who are going through difficult times. He started volunteering this year during the first bedside pilot program in Houston, and he described his experience as “comforting.”

“Seeing some of the patients get emotional or wiping their tears because of a song I played means something,” he said. “I’m there to remind them that they shouldn’t worry. Things will be okay. Music is like medicine for the soul.”

While the official launch of Musicians on Call in Houston is just around the corner, it’s not too late to join the ranks of volunteers and be part of this transformative journey. As volunteer musicians and guides, individuals can be part of what is often called the “most important gig.”

It’s a role that has seen notable personalities like Bruce Springsteen, Kelly Clarkson, Darius Rucker, and Luke Bryan volunteering alongside countless others. To learn more about this unique opportunity and how to get involved, visit www.musiciansoncall.org/volunteer.