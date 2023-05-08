The Mister and Miss Texas Southern University pageant was held on Saturday, April 22. Six young ladies competed for the Miss TSU title and Four young men competed for the crown.

Javion Cox, a native Houstian, is a member of the Thomas F. Freeman Honors College and debate team and active with the University Program Council where he organizes events across campus. Cox, an aspiring teacher, professor and university president, was crowned the 22nd Mister TSU.

Kynnedi Brown was reared in Dallas and is the first in her family to attend a HBCU. Presently, a junior, she is pursuing a degree in administration of justice with a minor in journalism. She is active across TSU serving many student organizations while capitalizing on community engagement Brown was crowned the 76th Miss TSU.

In addition to crowning new royalty, the results of the elections for 2023-24 student leadership were announced.